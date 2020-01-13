Anne Hathaway walked her first red carpet of the year at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards looking stunning in a sparkling golden dress.

The 37-year-old sported a plunging gold floor-length gown covered in sparkly sequins and wide, draped sleeves. The dress made up of shimmering gold sequins gathered at the waist with a dramatic low neckline to her navel, reports Metro.

Anne Hathaway accessorised her look with drop earrings and jewellery on her hands, and opted for light makeup. She wore her hair down. "The Devil Wears Prada" star looked happy as she posed for the waiting cameras.

"The Princess Diaries" actress was nominated in the "Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television" category at the ceremony for her work in Amazon's "Modern Love," but the award went to Michelle Williams for "Fosse/Verdon." However, the mother-of-two did appear on the stage to present the award for the "Best Actor" to Joaquin Phoenix.

After the award night, the actress posted a picture of herself from the ceremony on Instagram and wrote: "Welcome back xx."

This is considered the actress's red carpet debut since she welcomed her second baby reportedly in December. Hathaway's last red carpet appearance before Sunday night was back in October when she attended the premiere of "Modern Love" in New York City.

Hathaway announced her pregnancy at the end of July last year by flaunting her baby bump in a selfie writing: "It's not for a movie...#2. All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Although the actress did not share the news of her delivering her second child, it was confirmed when she was spotted on a walk with her husband Adam Shulman, their three-year-old son Jonathan, and a newborn in a baby carrier that had a blanket thrown over it. She has not yet opened up about having the second child, but in an interview last year, she had said about having Jonathan: "there is just something about having a child that makes you go "I don't care, I'm going to be happy. And I'm going to make choices that make me happy and hopefully make movies that are fun."