The 2025 Emirates NBA Cup Final will take centre stage in Las Vegas on Tuesday night as the New York Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs in a clash that highlights the growing importance of the NBA's in-season tournament.

Now in its third year, the competition has quickly established itself as a meaningful mid-season prize, offering knockout drama and a neutral-site finale that mirrors the intensity of major cup finals elsewhere in world sport. The championship game will be played at the T-Mobile Arena, with tip-off scheduled for Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Knicks Ride Brunson's Brilliance

The Knicks arrive in the final following an emphatic 132-120 victory over the Orlando Magic in Saturday's semifinal led by their star point guard Jalen Brunson, who delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament, scoring 40 points while orchestrating New York's offence with authority and composure.

Brunson's influence was felt throughout the contest, particularly after half-time when the Knicks stretched their lead with confident perimeter shooting and sharp ball movement. He was well supported by Karl-Anthony Towns, whose inside scoring proved vital against Orlando's frontcourt, and OG Anunoby, who contributed at both ends of the floor with defensive pressure and timely baskets.

For New York, the final represents an opportunity to claim silverware and reinforce their status as a serious contender this season. The Knicks have shown composure throughout the tournament, blending star quality with defensive discipline in a manner that has impressed analysts and fans alike.

Spurs Overcome Thunder Test

Standing in their way are the San Antonio Spurs, who edged past the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-109 in a tense Western Conference semi-final. The return of Victor Wembanyama was a key factor, with the French big man scoring 22 points despite being eased back after a recent calf issue.

San Antonio demonstrated resilience after falling behind early, gradually clawing their way back into the contest with improved defensive intensity. Contributions from Devin Vassell, De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle ensured the Spurs had enough firepower to withstand a late Thunder push and secure their place in the final.

The victory underlined the Spurs' depth and adaptability, qualities that have served them well in a compressed tournament format that places a premium on squad balance rather than marathon consistency.

A Growing Prize on the Line

Tuesday's final will be broadcast live on Prime Video, reflecting the NBA's continued push to elevate the profile of the Emirates NBA Cup. While the tournament does not replace the traditional championship, the league notes that players have increasingly embraced its competitive edge, financial incentives and single-game pressure.

For the Knicks, lifting the trophy would validate their progress and provide valuable momentum for the remainder of the regular season. For the Spurs, success would represent another milestone in a rebuild anchored by Wembanyama's generational promise and growing leadership.

As Las Vegas hosts the climax of the competition, the NBA will be watching closely to see which side can seize the moment and add its name to a prize that continues to grow in prestige and significance within the league calendar.