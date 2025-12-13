Lionel Messi is currently in India for his GOAT Tour 2025, a promotional event staged to connect the global football superstar with his local Indian fans. The sub-continent's football fanbase is described as one of the most passionate in the world. However, the highly anticipated appearance of the seven-time world's best football player, instead started with a disaster.

Excitement for the Argentine football star quickly disappeared when the event at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium erupted in shocking riots and vandalism. The massive scale of the disorder was widely documented by both the local and international media, causing worldwide embarrassment. Because of what happened, people now view Messi's GOAT event as an epic failure due to bad planning and execution.

What Fans Paid To See: The Schedule That Never Happened

When fans bought tickets for the GOAT Tour, they expected to see Messi up close and watch him actually take part in the planned activities. The day's schedule was packed with events to celebrate the football star and engage with the fans.

The itinerary, widely publicised in the lead-up to the tour, included: it was supposed to start with a formal welcome for Lionel Messi, lead into an exhibition match with local celebrities, and include a masterclass session where young players could learn from the star. The main excitement was expected to be the final event: Messi participating in penalty shootouts with selected lucky attendees.

Lo que debía ser una fiesta terminó envuelto en tensión y violencia. La presencia de Lionel Messi en Calcuta, India, en el marco del "GOAT Tour", generó una enorme expectativa, pero la brevedad de su aparición encendió la bronca en las tribunas del Salt Lake Stadium

Cause of the Mayhem: What Made Fans Furious

In reality, none of the promised events took place. Fans have since labelled the GOAT Tour a 'big scam.' Many felt they were robbed of their hard-earned money because they could not even get a clear view of Messi.

This was because the moment he stepped onto the field, he was immediately encircled by a crowd of VVIPs, celebrities, local politicians, and media people. Surrounded and mobbed, it became impossible to continue with the event, so Messi was swiftly forced to exit the ground, abandoning the planned activities just 20 minutes after he arrived.

The abrupt cancellation, coupled with the fact that they had been stripped of the chance to see Messi as promised, left fans furious, especially after paying up to £99 (₹12,000). This intense, fiery protest quickly escalated beyond verbal complaints, leading directly to a destructive outbreak of vandalism and violence throughout the venue.

RANT ALERT!



Messi's G.O.A.T INDIA TOUR in Kolkata was an ABSOLUTE DISGRACE & A TOTAL SCAM.



The event was supposed to have

1. Felicitation of Lionel Messi

2. Exhibition Match with celebrities

3.Lionel Messi masterclass with young talents

4.Lionel Messi penalty shootouts



But…

The fury of the crowd manifested in a dangerous act of vandalism. Fans began aggressively throwing bottles and brutally tearing up seating, then launching the ripped chairs toward the pitch. They proceeded to shatter countless objects throughout the stadium. The destructive climax was reached with terrifying reports of arson, as several chairs were intentionally set alight on the stands.

India is ranked 142nd in FIFA with limited resources and stadiums, and then people came to see Lionel Messi and have destroyed the stadium and pitch



- Poor Management and VIP Culture is the reason behind this



- What's your take

Exposure of Organisational Mismanagement

Eyewitnesses and event staff have attributed the failure to a complete breakdown in security and crowd control. The organisers totally failed to control the VVIP and the media who mobbed Messi directly, causing him to retreat.

Not only were the organisers unable to stop the destructive riots, but they drastically amplified their error by allegedly fleeing the venue the moment the chaos intensified at Salt Lake Stadium. This negligent act left the already overwhelmed security personnel and the raging fans unmanaged and forced to deal with the ensuing pandemonium.