A powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake has struck the central Philippines, killing at least 26 people and injuring more than 140 others as buildings collapsed and rescue efforts continued through the night.

The shallow quake hit at 9:59pm local time on Tuesday (2:59pm BST) near the coastal city of Bogo, Cebu province, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). Authorities fear the death toll could climb as rescuers search for survivors under rubble in multiple towns.

Widespread Destruction in Cebu

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) confirmed 26 fatalities and 147 injuries by early Wednesday, with 22 structures reported damaged. Casualties were recorded in Bogo and the neighbouring municipality of San Remigio.

Dramatic footage posted on social media showed the belfry of an old Catholic church on Bantayan island crumbling onto the courtyard as light bulbs swayed violently overhead. Local television also aired scenes of terrified motorcyclists clinging to bridge railings as the structure shook violently.

'There could be people trapped beneath collapsed buildings,' provincial rescue official Wilson Ramos told AFP, adding that aftershocks and darkness had slowed recovery efforts.

Aftershocks and Power Outages

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the region was rattled by nearly 400 aftershocks overnight. Power cuts were reported across Cebu and nearby islands, though the National Grid Corporation said electricity had been restored to several major provinces shortly after midnight.

'It was so strong. We saw our locker moving from left to right, we felt slightly dizzy for a while but we are all fine now,' firefighter Joey Leeguid in San Fernando told AFP.

Eyewitness Accounts

Residents described panic as the ground shook violently.

'I heard a loud booming noise from the direction of the church then I saw rocks falling from the structure,' said Martham Pacilan, 25, who was at Bantayan town square when the belfry collapsed. 'Luckily no one got hurt. I was in shock and panic at the same time but my body couldn't move.'

Agnes Merza, a 65-year-old carer in Bantayan, said her home sustained cracks: 'It felt as though we would all fall down. The neighbours all ran out. My two teenage assistants hid under a table because that's what they were taught in the boy scouts.'

Officials Urge Calm

The Cebu provincial government reported collapsed commercial buildings and schools, with roads also sustaining damage. Governor Pamela Baricuatro urged residents in a live address to 'stay calm and move to open areas; keep away from walls or structures that may collapse and stay alert for aftershocks.'

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no tsunami risk.

Quake-Prone Region

The Philippines sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire', a seismically active belt where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are common. While most tremors are too weak to be felt, stronger quakes strike without warning, leaving communities vulnerable.