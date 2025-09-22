The most powerful storm on Earth this year has transformed from a weather forecast into a humanitarian crisis, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and grinding Asia's busiest airports to a standstill.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, packing devastating winds of 295 km/h, has already battered the northern Philippines and is now bearing down on Hong Kong and southern China with such ferocity that authorities are preparing for their largest evacuation operation in a decade, as it caused widespread disruption of everyday life.

Typhoon Ragasa forced 10,000 evacuations and grounded about 1,000 flights as the world's strongest storm of 2025 hit Southeast Asia.

Philippines Bears The Brunt Of Nature's Fury

The nightmare began when Ragasa, locally known as Typhoon Nando, made landfall on Calayan Island in the Philippines' remote Babuyan chain at 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday. With sustained winds reaching 215 km/h - equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane - the storm has left entire provinces in darkness and driven tens of thousands into emergency shelters.

The Philippine weather service PAGASA issued its highest alert level, Signal No. 4 warnings, for the highest alert level, in parts of Cagayan and Isabela, indicating winds strong enough to topple trees and power lines. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended government work and classes across Metro Manila and 29 provinces, CNN reported, affecting millions of residents.

'We're getting ready for the worst,' said Batanes Governor Albert Ray Flores during a radio interview, as emergency crews deployed sandbags and rubber boats in anticipation of flooding.

Landslides have already been reported in the Sierra Madre hills, and rice fields in Central Luzon are underwater after 200mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

The Philippine government ordered mass evacuations in flood-prone provinces, including Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Batanes. Emergency shelters were opened in schools and municipal buildings, with officials warning of 'life-threatening storm surge' exceeding three metres.

China Prepares For Unprecedented Evacuations

As Ragasa churns towards the South China Sea, Chinese authorities are orchestrating what could become one of their largest peacetime evacuations. The city of Shenzhen alone is preparing to move 400,000 residents from vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas, according to Hong Kong Free Press.

Guangdong province has elevated its emergency response to Level II - the second-highest tier in China's four-level warning system. Schools and offices across major cities, including Zhuhai, Jiangmen, and Zhongshan, have been ordered closed from Tuesday, whilst public transport systems are being systematically shut down.

The mega-bridge connecting Hong Kong, Macau, and Zhuhai - a symbol of regional connectivity - will be suspended from Tuesday as authorities brace for storm surges reminiscent of 2017's deadly Typhoon Hato.

Aviation Industry Faces Widespread Disruption

Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, has announced an unprecedented 36-hour closure - potentially its longest-ever weather-related shutdown. Cathay Pacific Airways expects to cancel more than 500 flights, Bloomberg reported, as the storm threatens to bring winds of up to 250 km/h to the financial centre.

The airline industry's nightmare extends far beyond Hong Kong. Regional carriers, including Philippine Airlines and Hong Kong Airlines, have suspended dozens of flights, whilst Taiwan has cancelled domestic services to its southern counties. The ripple effects are being felt across international routes, with carriers from Australia to Japan scrambling to reroute aircraft.

An extremely dangerous typhoon #Ragasa is now heading across the ocean between the Philippines and Taiwan, where it will strengthen to the highest Category 5 level. 🧐 It will then move toward densely populated areas in southern China, where it is expected to make landfall and… pic.twitter.com/JTAoOnHXP7 — Ventusky (@Ventuskycom) September 21, 2025

Taiwan And Hong Kong Brace For Impact

Despite not making direct landfall, Ragasa's massive storm radius of 320 kilometres means Taiwan's eastern coast is already experiencing torrential rainfall. The Central Weather Administration warns of 'extremely torrential rain' with potential accumulations exceeding 400mm in mountainous areas, Focus Taiwan reported.

Hong Kong residents are preparing for their most severe weather test since Typhoon Mangkhut devastated the territory in 2018. The Observatory has warned that sea levels could match those seen during historically destructive storms, prompting the closure of schools on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Climate Crisis Behind Intensifying Storms

Meteorologists say Ragasa's rapid intensification is part of a broader trend of stronger, more destructive storms fuelled by warming oceans.

The Philippines, which experiences an average of 20 typhoons annually, remains one of the world's most disaster-prone nations.

Recent data shows Hong Kong recorded its wettest August since records began in 1884, CNN confirmed, part of a broader pattern of intensifying precipitation events across the region.

Economic Impact Spreads Across Borders

Beyond the immediate humanitarian concerns, Ragasa threatens to disrupt supply chains and financial markets across one of the world's most economically vital regions. Hong Kong's role as an economic hub means trading floors are preparing for extended closures, whilst manufacturing centres in Guangdong face production halts.

The agricultural impact in the Philippines could be severe, with rice-producing regions in Central Luzon experiencing significant flooding. Food security experts warn that crop damage could push prices higher across Southeast Asia in the coming months.

As Super Typhoon Ragasa continues its relentless march towards China's coast, it serves as a stark reminder of nature's growing power in an era of climate change - and the extraordinary measures modern societies must take to protect millions of lives in its path.