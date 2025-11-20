A third Miss Universe judge quit only days before the Miss Universe 2025 finals in Bangkok, raising new concerns about fairness inside the pageant. Princess Camilla di Borbone delle Due Sicilie stepped down this week, with her exit confirmed around days before the pageant.

Her decision follows two earlier resignations and comes as rumours spread about a secret Miss Universe top 30 list. Her withdrawal added pressure on the Miss Universe Organisation as it prepared for the 21 November show.

How this unfolded has now become a major focus for contestants and audiences.

3rd Miss Universe Judge Drops Out

Princess Camilla served as president of the Miss Universe selection committee. Her departure surfaced in reports just two days before the Bangkok finals. Sources confirmed she stepped down suddenly and gave no public explanation.

Her exit followed allegations raised by fellow judge Omar Harfouch. According to The Hindustan Times, Omar confirmed Camilla's decision, saying she 'dropped out of judging just two days before the international pageant is set to take place.'

Other reports said she stepped back only one day before the event. Her decision became the latest challenge for the committee as questions grew around internal processes.

Recent MU Judges Drop Outs

Harfouch resigned on 18 November 2025. He accused the organisation of forming an unofficial group to pre-select the finalists.

He said the group was 'composed of individuals with a significant potential conflict of interest due to some [personal] relationships with some of the Miss Universe contestants'. He added that he could not 'play with the destiny of young girls.'

He claimed this group chose '30 finalists before participants... even took the stage.' Harfouch said he felt 'disrespected' after raising concerns with CEO Raul Rocha.

Shortly after, French football figure Claude Makélélé also quit. He cited 'unforeseen personal reasons' and thanked the organisation for its work. His exit remained diplomatic, though it added to the growing list of departures.

MU Judges Quit Amid Top 30 List Rumours

Harfouch first revealed the alleged pre-pageant list. Contestants later saw the claims on social media, creating alarm inside the event.

An anonymous contestant told PEOPLE that 'many of us learned through social media... that the preliminary selection for the Top 30 was not only conducted without the presence of the official judges, but before we've even competed on stage.'

She claimed the list included contestants with conflicts of interest. She said the situation was 'heartbreaking.' She also thanked Harfouch 'for standing up for integrity when the organization would not.'

The Miss Universe Organisation denied all allegations. It said: 'No impromptu jury has been created... no external group has been authorized to evaluate delegates or select finalists.' It urged the public to rely on official statements only.

Miss Universe 2025 Riddled With Controversies

Other issues have hit the 2025 pageant. Miss Jamaica Dr. Gabrielle Henry fell during the 19 November preliminaries and was briefly hospitalised. Her finals participation remains unclear. Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch also clashed with organiser Nawat Itsaragrisil after missing a shoot. A walkout followed, creating further tension.

Contestants said some were exhausted or ill. One delegate said, 'Some of us have fallen ill, been hospitalized, or pushed through exhaustion...'

The finals will take place on 21 November 2025 in Bangkok. More resignations and protests remain possible. Observers believe these events could shape how Miss Universe moves forward.