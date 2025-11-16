The Miss Universe stage has become the latest arena for Israel–Palestine tensions after a fleeting clip of Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz looking towards Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub went viral and triggered an eruption of violent threats and antisemitic attacks.

The few-second video, filmed during a pre-pageant event in Thailand, spread rapidly across social media and drew millions of views, alongside a wave of heated and often hostile commentary.

Viral Pageant Clip Escalates Into Threats

The abuse directed at Shiraz has included antisemitic slurs, threats of sexual assault and even calls for her death. One message reportedly read: 'Hitler should have finished the job', while others used graphic language targeting her personally.

In a New York Post exclusive interview, Shiraz described the emotional impact of the backlash: 'It's very isolating. I experience a level of hatred, in magnitude and depth, that no one will experience.' She said the threats have forced her to increase her personal security arrangements.

The incident has fuelled wider debate about the dangers of viral content and how quickly ordinary moments can be misinterpreted, amplified and weaponised online.

Shiraz Responding to 'Side-Eye' Claims

The controversy stems from a moment captured on 5 November during a Miss Universe pre-pageant event in Thailand. The clip appears to show Shiraz glancing towards Ayoub as other contestants entered the stage.

Social media users labelled the glance as a hostile 'side-eye', prompting widespread outrage and increasingly violent threats against the Miss Israel delegate.

Shiraz rejected the interpretation in a detailed Instagram post, stressing how a single camera angle can distort the truth when circulated without context.

She wrote: 'Sensationalising intentionally misleading, edited or incomplete content at the expense of another woman is disappointing, from the public, the media and even from Israeli outlets that should uphold higher standards.'

She also criticised the broader culture of online vilification, emphasising that moments of public scrutiny should not overshadow real issues or ongoing humanitarian crises.

Shiraz reiterated that the Miss Universe platform is 'meant to empower women' and condemned the sharing of images without consent or proper context.

Standing Proud Despite Viral Controversy

Reflecting on the backlash, Shiraz wrote: 'The hatred and dehumanisation that followed reflect far more about the world than they do about me. It was hard to cope with at first, but it only reinforces exactly why I am here, to stand proudly as a Jewish Israeli woman and to advocate for truth, peace and unity.'

Alternative camera angles show Shiraz standing several rows behind Ayoub, suggesting that the viral clip misrepresented the moment entirely. Her statement sought to clarify that the glance was incidental and not directed at Ayoub.

Who Is Miss Israel Melanie Shiraz?

Shiraz was crowned Miss Israel in 2025 and is set to represent her country at the Miss Universe pageant later this month.

Born in Tel Aviv and raised partly in the United States, she holds a double degree in data science and interdisciplinary studies from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as an MBA from Tel Aviv University.

Beyond her pageant responsibilities, she works as a data scientist and entrepreneur and frequently uses her platform to challenge stereotypes, promote dialogue and advocate for unity.

Her supporters, including former Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy, have defended her, calling the viral footage 'doctored' and arguing that it misrepresented her character.