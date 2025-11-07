Ahtisa Manalo, the Filipina beauty queen, has taken the top spot in Missosology's Miss Universe 5th Hot Picks, cementing her status as the early favourite for this year's crown. With her global appeal, refined stage presence, and strong fan backing, she is poised to bring another major victory home to the Philippines.

With Miss Universe 2025 now in full swing in Thailand and the crowning moment just days away, Manalo's frontrunner status has set off a wave of excitement among pageant fans both in her home country and around the globe.

A Rising Pageant Favourite With Strong Momentum

Missosology notes that Manalo stands out because of her grace, strong stage presence, and inspiring story of hard work and national pride. The organisation believes that her journey in the field, defined by resilience and remarkable growth over the years, is a major factor that sets her apart in the beauty pageant. This also gives her a strong advantage in the highly competitive space.

The 28-year-old stunner's experience in the national pageantry has clearly helped her become more mature and confident, and these improvements are part of what makes her such a strong candidate to win the 2025 Miss Universe title. On top of her charm and warm personality, paired with her stunning beauty, she has built a strong fanbase not only in the Philippines but also abroad, especially in Thailand. This widespread support could further boost her visibility during the competition.

What a Win Would Mean for the Philippines

The Philippines has always been strong in international pageants, and Manalo's lead in Missosology's hot top picks simply highlights this strength. And if she successfully brings home the crown, it would be the country's fifth Miss Universe title, further fortifying its global pageant reputation.

A victory this year would end the seven-year drought since Catriona Gray's win in 2018. It would also mark a triumphant return for the Philippines on the global pageant stage. For Filipino fans, known for their passion and steadfast support, Manalo's performance could become a defining moment in the country's pageant history.

Ahtisa's Strong Rivals: Other Candidates Who Topped Missosology's Rankings

The Philippines' representative is leading Missosology's rankings, but she faces tough competition. Her main challengers are the other four candidates who round out the top five hot picks. Among the other standout delegates are Vanessa Pulgarin (Miss Colombia) - one of the crowd favorites known for her strong stage presence and excellent communication skills, Laura Gnjatovic (Miss Croatia) - always admired fo her extraordinary beauty and elegance, Zashely Alicea (Miss Puerto Rico) - recognised for her extensive experience in the beauty pageantry, and Praveenar Singh (Miss Thailand) - the host country's representative so she is enjoying the strongest local support among the candidates.

Meanwhile, each of these delegates brings impressive credentials to the competition, meaning Ahtisa Manalo must maintain her focus and performance to stay on top until the Grand Coronation Night. The 74th Miss Universe pageant is scheduled for 21 November 2025 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.