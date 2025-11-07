All eyes are on the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, where only one contestant will be named the winner and begin their one-year reign. Amidst the controversies tied to this year's pageant, one contestant to watch is Ahtisa Manalo, representing the Philippines. Here's a look into who she is and why fans think she should be the next Miss Universe 2025.

Miss Universe Philippines Contestant Ahtisa Manalo is Favoured to Win

Miss Universe contestant Ahtisa Manalo is named by pageant site Missosology as one of the top choices to win the crown this year. She is one of the contestants to look out for in the pageant amid controversies behind the scenes that went viral on social media in recent days.

Manalo has been joining beauty pageants since she was a child, using her winnings to support her education.

In 2018, Manalo entered Binibining Pilipinas International and won the crown. That same year, she joined Miss International, where she was named the first runner-up. Coincidentally, her Binibining Pilipinas batchmate, Catriona Gray, went on to become Miss Universe that year.

She made a bid for the Miss Universe Philippines crown in 2024. Yet, despite being a favourite to win, the Quezon Province native was only the second runner-up.

This time around, Manalo, according to Missosology, is heavily favoured to become Miss Universe 2025 after winning her second attempt for the Miss Universe Philippines title. Should she succeed, she will be the country's fifth title-holder.

Aside from Manalo, the site's top five picks included Miss Colombia Vanessa Pulgarin, Miss Croatia Laura Gnjatovic, Miss Puerto Rico Zashely Alicea, and Miss Thailand's Praveenar Singh.

Controversies Behind the Scenes

The lead-up to the Miss Universe pageant was not without controversy, most notably due to the incident involving Miss Universe Thailand National Director Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch. Itsaragrisil claimed that Bosch, among a few other contestants, was not complying with the local promotion efforts, even going as far as calling security on her.

In response, Bosch walked out, joined by several other contestants and the reigning titleholder, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig. Speaking to the media following the walkout, Bosch shared her love, respect, and admiration for the Thai people but was saddened by Itsaragrisil's comments about her, especially when she was being referred to as 'dumb'.

Itsaragrisil later apologised for his comments the following evening, and clarified that he did not call Bosch 'dumb' but 'damaged'. He rationalised that those who did not comply with local promotion efforts were risking harming their reputations. He has since been restricted from the upcoming events related to the pageant. In his stead, the Miss Universe Organisation appointed chief executive officer Mario Bucaro to oversee the proceedings.

Miss Universe Philippines Calls for Positivity, Focus on the Contestants

In a statement released on 6 November, Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) called on fans not to focus on the controversies that took place behind the scenes.

'While recent incidents have stirred strong emotions, responding with negativity and calls for cancellation only divides our community,' the statement said. 'We encourage understanding and positivity to uplift the women involved and strengthen the pageant.'

MUPH also welcomed the decision by Miss Universe Organisation president Raul Rocha on the matter. The organisation also condemned the 'disparaging remarks about Thailand and racial stereotyping of Asians by a former Miss Universe.'

'Insults and slurs have no place in the Miss Universe community, which stands for compassion, education, and inclusion,' said MUPH.

'Pageantry has the power to inspire, transform, and unite. Instead of toxicity, let us choose dialogue, understanding, and progress,' MUPH continued. 'Mistakes do not define the future; compassion, respect, empowerment, and understanding do.'