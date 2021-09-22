Buckingham Palace has been planning an elaborate celebration to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the British throne next year. One of these many spectacular events will see 500 horses and 1,000 performers coming together to tell a cohesive story of Britain's royal history.

The programme, titled "A Gallop Through History," is being organised on private grounds at Windsor Castle courtesy of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Nearly 500 years of royal rule will be portrayed by the performers in four nights of the show starting from May 12. An audience of 4,000 including members of the British royal family are expected to be in attendance, and tickets have already gone for sale online, reports ITV.

It will start its story from Queen Elizabeth I, who reigned from 1558 to 1603, to the present Queen Elizabeth II, who acceded to the throne in 1952 and has gone on to become Britain's longest-serving monarch. Royal Windsor Horse Show's website read that the programme will "create a 90-minute piece of spellbinding arena theatre that will include actors and artists, musicians, international military displays from the Commonwealth, Europe and our own Armed Forces, dancers and global equestrian displays."

Sir Mike Rake, chairman of the Platinum Jubilee Advisory Board, said that the performance would be "a particularly personal tribute to our monarch." "After 70 years on the throne and particularly poignantly after the dark and troubling times in the last 18 months, Her Majesty's leadership, steadiness and unwavering devotion during her reign deserve recognition and celebration," he said.

"In 2022 Her Majesty the Queen will have guided the nation through several decades of change, growth and advancement, like none before them – in times of triumph and also in times of trouble. In an age of advancement and adversary, the Queen has remained a constant, committed and courageous presence, therefore we have worthwhile and timely celebration," Rake added.

The performance, which will involve a cast of the world's best-known actors and singers, will be broadcast live on ITV. Actors Dame Helen Mirren and Stephen Fry, who were present at the announcement of the show at the Royal Mews, are also tipped to be featured in it. The organisers said that all the stars who will appear are doing so because they are "deeply respectful" of the British monarch.

Producer and Director, Simon Brooks-Ward, said that the 95-year-old "trusts" them to produce something "that's appropriate," but will still be kept informed at all times.