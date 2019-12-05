Just like smartphone manufacturers, that go through an annual refresh cycle with its hardware, the companies that supply the parts follow a similar process. Perhaps one of the most important parts used by modern handsets is processors. While mobile phone brands use an in-house developed unit, the majority of mobile devices rely on either Intel or Qualcomm. The latter is currently the world leader when it comes to supplying telecommunication components and its latest products are the Snapdragon 765 and 865.

As it was revealed earlier, the 765 is the SoC is the mid-range model with integrated 5G modem. On the other hand, the flagship-tier 865 surprisingly does not ship with one. As more mobile networks are gradually shifting to the new technology, top brands such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei and others are equipping its future handsets with this capability. Since most premium models normally carry the top-of-the-line specifications, Qualcomm came up with an odd method to resolve this oversight.

Learn more about how the just-announced #Snapdragon 865 #5G mobile platform, with our 5th gen #AI engine, is scaling 5G and powering the next generation of premium devices: https://t.co/uzsCXUONnU — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) December 4, 2019

According to Ars Technica, the chipmaker is taking a heavy-handed approach in marketing the Snapdragon 865. As detailed above, the new processor, while evidently faster, does not have a 5G modem on board, unlike the Snapdragon 765. However, Qualcomm is making it mandatory for other companies to purchase its Snapdragon X55 chip as a bundle with the new CPU.

If that's not enough, this 5G modem is not even compatible with mmWave 5G. For those who are unaware, this is the true cutting-edge telecommunication standard that promises ridiculous mobile data speeds of up to 760 Mbps. Meanwhile, it is only capable of using FR1 frequencies or Sub-6Hz 5G as the industry calls it. Before consumers start complaining about it, there is a perfectly sound reason behind the decision.

FR2 5G frequencies are still currently in the early experimental stages. The problem with this new-generation technology is the poor range and penetration it offers. In fact, users can even block the signal with their hands. Therefore, this appears to be the trade-off wherein Qualcomm opted to support FR1 instead. The first smartphone that is speculated to launch in 2020 with the Snapdragon 865 is the Samsung Galaxy S11. Furthermore, Motorola recently made an announcement of its own, detailing its return to manufacturing flagship smartphones in 2020 with the help of the new chipsets.