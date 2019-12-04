The overwhelmingly positive response to the new Motorola Razr might have generated enough buzz for investors. The clamshell foldable handset is currently one of the most anticipated gadgets. In the next few weeks, consumers will be able to pre-order their units through Verizon, which is exclusively offering the device. Availability is expected to be around early January 2020, which will see units ship to retail stores. This model is apparently the company's only flagship-tier product in a long time and analysts are expecting more premium offerings next year.

Fans of the Lenovo-owned brand have been reportedly waiting for its big comeback. Since the debut of the Galaxy Fold last year, there have been rumours of a foldable smartphone in the works, which turned out to be the new Razr. Shortly after its official reveal, patent documents surfaced showcasing another clamshell device with new features. This prompted consumers to speculate that more high-end mobile phones are on the way.

In a recent tech summit featuring Qualcomm's new chipsets, Motorola president Sergio Buniac hinted at the company plans to move up from mid-range smartphones and deliver more flagship devices in 2020. The announcement from the chipmaker noted that 5G technology will be integrated on the Snapdragon 765. Meanwhile, the beefier Snapdragon 865 will apparently ship without one on board, and instead rely on a separate module.

Buniac confirmed that its engineers will be using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 to take advantage of the 5G compatibility it offers, reports Droid Life. However, there might be other models as well that will ship with the Snapdragon 865. The latter is still a speculation at this point, but sources claim it could be a likely approach in order for its flagship models to compete with other brands.

Motorola's big comeback is evidently credited to the launch of its latest flagship handset. While Samsung and Royole were the first ones to deliver foldable smartphones, both were unable to win over consumers over concerns with the flexible screen's durability. On the other hand, the Razr's engineers were able to overcome this dilemma with the help of an innovative hinge system that keeps the display virtually crease-free.