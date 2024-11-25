Dr Shelly Nuruzzaman, a scientist turned entrepreneur, has transformed her love for authentic Bangladeshi curry into a thriving six-figure business. With a modest £650 investment, a passion for cooking, and an entrepreneurial spirit, she created BANG! Curry, a brand now serving over 250,000 customers and stocked in major retailers like Waitrose and HelloFresh.

From Science to Culinary Art

Dr Shelly Nuruzzaman, 52, holds a doctorate in Inertial Confinement Fusion from Imperial College London, graduating in 2000. She spent years working in London's financial sector before pausing her career after the birth of her second son.

In 2014, inspired by her Bangladeshi heritage and a desire to balance work with family life, Dr Nuruzzaman decided to channel her culinary skills into a business. Encouraged by her husband, Mark, she coined the name BANG! Curry and embarked on her entrepreneurial journey.

"I had more time to cook and focus on what we were eating," Dr Nuruzzaman told The Sun. "The idea of turning that passion into something bigger felt exciting."

The Birth of BANG! Curry

Starting small, Dr Nuruzzaman invested £650 to kick-start BANG! Curry. She began hosting cooking classes priced at £90 and would showcase her products at local food markets. Drawing from her lifelong experience preparing Bangladeshi dishes, she set out to create curry kits that would make it easier for customers to recreate authentic flavours at home.

Perfecting her recipes took nearly a year of experimentation, blending spices to replicate the rich and nuanced tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine. By 2019, Dr Nuruzzaman launched her website and began selling her kits online. "I wanted something simple and approachable, where people could enjoy curry without feeling intimidated by the process," she said in an interview.

A Six-Figure Success

BANG! Curry has flourished in the years since its launch. The brand has sold 750,000 kits in just five years and continues to grow. Its meal kits simplify cooking by breaking the process down into three easy steps, with video tutorials available to guide customers.

Unlike pre-made sauces, BANG! Curry kits offer spice blends that allow customers to prepare homemade curry with their choice of ingredients. The kits cater to various dietary preferences, including vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free options, ensuring inclusivity for all households.

Dr Nuruzzaman proudly markets her kits as a faster, healthier alternative to takeaway curries. On her LinkedIn profile, she emphasises the convenience of BANG! Curry, which offers the flavours of home-cooked food in a fraction of the time. Today, the brand's products are featured in high-profile platforms like Waitrose and HelloFresh, making them widely accessible.

Recognition and Legacy

Dr Nuruzzaman's achievements have not gone unnoticed. Her culinary expertise and entrepreneurial drive recently earned her a nomination as one of the Top 10 chefs from Bangladesh.

As BANG! Curry continues to thrive, Dr Nuruzzaman credits her heritage and dedication to authenticity for the brand's success. "It's about bringing people closer to the joy of cooking," she says. Her journey from lab coat to CEO highlights the power of blending passion with perseverance, turning a modest investment into a flourishing business.