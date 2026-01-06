A TikToker claiming he's trapped alone in 2055 France has the internet in chaos. His videos show major Paris landmarks—the Louvre, hospitals, train stations—completely empty. No tourists. No staff. Nobody. Just him wandering through deserted spaces that should be packed with people.

Content creator Bo Grant recently highlighted the bizarre phenomenon, explaining how the mysterious figure takes requests from viewers. People tell him where to go, and he films himself there, utterly alone. 'This man goes to Louvre usually packed with thousands of people everywhere... He goes to the Louvre completely empty', Grant said in her viral TikTok. The videos even show futuristic products, like a PlayStation 7, yet viewers remain deeply sceptical.

Viewers Aren't Buying It

Comments on Grant's video reveal deep scepticism. One user pointed out the obvious: 'Everything seems to be exceptionally well-kept—there is no dust inside, no dirt anywhere outside. I am guessing some sort of AI'. Fair point. If humanity vanished 30 years from now, would the Louvre still be spotless?

Others raised practical questions. 'How is he getting from Paris to Barcelona? Walking?' asked one commenter. Another wondered about the logistics: 'If there were really no people, then how is he getting all around the world? Does he have a pilot's license?' Then there's the electricity puzzle. 'Who is keeping the places clean? How is the electricity being run?' wrote another viewer.

The timeline adds another wrinkle. Someone dug up the original account and found the first video posted on 17 October 2022. 'I don't know how good AI video was back then but... yikes?' they wrote. That's actually significant. Back in 2022, AI image generation was just getting good, but video was still pretty rough. By 2025, the technology improved massively, making realistic deepfake videos far easier to create.

The AI Theory

One commenter claimed to crack it: 'He's testing AI world building'. That explanation makes more sense than actual time travel, obviously. But it doesn't answer everything.

Multiple people suggested it's virtual reality or video game footage. 'It's VR my love. I have this "game" too', one user insisted. Others reckon he's just skilled with editing software or 3D rendering programmes like Blender. 'He just goes at hours when there isn't a lot of people and edits it', another proposed, though that doesn't explain the PlayStation 7 or future-dated products. Some viewers think the whole thing was filmed during COVID-19 lockdowns when tourist sites actually were empty. But again, that theory falls apart when you consider the futuristic elements.

Here's the kicker: according to one commenter, his videos literally say 'fake situation' in the captions. If that's true, he's been upfront about it the whole time, and millions are just choosing to engage with it anyway.

Why People Can't Look Away

Despite near-universal scepticism, the videos keep racking up views. The interactive element helps—he responds to specific location requests, which makes viewers feel involved. The mask he wears adds mystery whilst conveniently hiding his face, which happens to be the trickiest part of AI video generation to get right.

'I love that AI blogger they are so fun', one viewer admitted, acknowledging it's fake but enjoying the creativity. Someone else compared him to Halliday from Ready Player One, imagining he controls an entire virtual world. The entertainment value clearly outweighs the authenticity questions for many.

But there's a darker side. As AI video tools become more accessible—OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo—anyone can now generate convincing footage in minutes. What starts as harmless fun today could blur into serious misinformation tomorrow. Gary Marcus, who studies AI at New York University, has warned that this technology will make it harder to trust anything online.

The 2055 traveller is probably harmless. Whether it's AI, VR, clever editing, or some mix, it's sparked exactly what social media loves: debate, mystery, and endless speculation. As Bo Grant perfectly summed it up: 'It's fascinating and confusing in the best way'.