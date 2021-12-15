A reality TV star has revealed that she made almost £38,000 in a week by selling jars containing her farts.

Stephanie Matto, who rose to fame after starring on the American reality TV show "90 Day Fiancé," shared the success of her unusual business plan on her Instagram account. Alongside a picture of herself carrying a glass jar containing a few flower petals and shut with a cork cap, she wrote, "Due to popular demand I have finally decided to start selling my jarred farts over on my unfiltrd page! Alongside my spicy content you can now also purchase my farts in a jar!"

Matto added that she will be selling the jars at 1000$ for the next 10 days, and the first 100 orders will "get their farts" at 50% off. She shared another video where she revealed that she eats protein, yoghurt, hard-boiled eggs, and beans to make sure her fart jars smell good. She said she loves to read while "waiting for those farts to develop" and fills the jar when she is ready to go.

In the clip, the television personality explains that she adds flower petals to her jars as she believes they help capture the scent. She also puts in a personalised note for her fans who order her jars.

In the next video, Matto revealed that she has made almost 50,000$ in a week by selling 97 of her jars of farts, and also answered a few of the queries about the jars. On the question of how long the fart jars last, she said, "the smell is prominent the first two days, but one whiff makes memories that last a lifetime." Answering the most important question on why people are buying those jars, Matto said, "I honestly think it's because I have a really good personality, and also because I am hot.

Matto, who boasts 264,000 followers on her Instagram account, is best known for her stint on "90 Day Fiancé," which sees couples being filmed to see whether they will tie the knot after spending three months together while one of them is on a K1 visa in the United States.

She told Buzzfeed about her unusual new business venture, "Working on my own adult-friendly platform these past few months has made me very aware of the different types of niches and markets that are out there."

"Over the years, I've gotten a few messages from men and women wanting to buy my worn bras, panties, hair, bath water, etc. I thought farts were super niche, but also something fun, quirky, and different. It's almost like a novelty item!" she added.