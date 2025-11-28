President Donald Trump has escalated his attacks on Joe Biden by declaring that nearly all of his predecessor's executive orders signed with an autopen are invalid. In a fiery Truth Social post, Trump said that '92% of them' would be cancelled, adding that any document signed with the device was 'hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect'.

The statement, delivered in Trump's trademark style, accused Biden of illegally delegating presidential authority. He claimed that Biden was not involved in the autopen process and threatened that if the former president denied it, he would be charged with perjury. The remarks have reignited debate over the use of autopen technology, which mechanically reproduces a president's signature on official documents.

Trump's Truth Social Post

Trump wrote: 'Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated... I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.'

Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury,' he continued. 'The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States. The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him.'

Republican Criticism

The Independent reported that Biden's use of the autopen has become a sticking point for Republicans, who argue that staff signed executive orders and legislation when Biden, aged 82 at the end of his presidency, was cognitively impaired. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Biden's 'cognitive decline' meant he did not know about the pardons he signed.

Trump's words reflect a broader effort to use the power of the federal government against political opponents. The article noted that his administration has already mocked Biden by replacing his portrait with an image of an autopen on the presidential 'Wall of Fame'.

Expanding the Attack

Trump's declaration is not limited to Biden. He has also sought to investigate members of Congress, widening his focus beyond the former president. His claim that documents signed with the autopen are 'null in void' underscores his determination to challenge Biden's legacy and portray his presidency as illegitimate.

The autopen itself has been used by previous presidents for routine authorisations, but Trump's assertion that Biden relied on it for '92%' of his documents has raised questions about the scale of its use. Critics argue that Trump is exaggerating, while supporters say the practice undermined presidential accountability.

Developing Story

The controversy is still unfolding. Trump's threat of perjury charges against Biden represents one of his most direct legal challenges yet, while his sweeping cancellation of executive orders signed with the autopen could have significant implications if pursued. For Trump's allies, the move is a bold strike against what they see as illegitimate governance. For opponents, it is another example of Trump weaponising the presidency against his rivals.