A significant development has emerged in the investigation into the disappearance of beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper—her former boyfriend was arrested after his car was found torched outside a casino near the Austrian-Slovenian border.

Austrian and Slovenian authorities say the discovery represents the most significant development since Pieper vanished after a Christmas celebration, prompting investigators to widen their search area and intensify scrutiny of those closest to her.

The incident has shifted the tone of the case from a standard missing-person report to a potentially criminal investigation, with detectives now treating the burned vehicle as a critical piece of evidence in the unfolding mystery.

Vanishing Sparks Alarm After Christmas Party

Stefanie Pieper, a 31-year-old beauty influencer and make-up artist from Graz, was last seen early on Sunday, 23 November, after returning home from a Christmas party.

Reports say she and a friend exited a taxi outside her apartment, but she never appeared for a scheduled photoshoot the next morning, sparking immediate concern.

Her dog was later found alone in her flat, and her phone was recovered—switched off—in a nearby bush. Neighbours added to the unease by reporting they heard 'loud noises' from her flat around the time of her disappearance.

Final Chilling Message: 'A Creep in the Stairwell'

In one of her last communications, Pieper had sent a message to a friend saying she had arrived home safely. And later, after walking her Golden Retriever, a worrying final note: she believed someone was in the stairwell. She described the person as a 'dark figure.'

That message has since become a harrowing clue in what authorities suspect may be a violent crime.

Ex-boyfriend Arrested After Car Blaze

On Monday evening (24 November), law enforcement in Slovenia discovered a burning red Volkswagen Golf in the parking lot of a casino near the border. This vehicle has since been confirmed as belonging to Pieper's ex-boyfriend, Peter M.

He was found near the fire and promptly taken into custody. Extradition to Austria has been requested.

Authorities say a forensic examination of the burnt-out vehicle has so far yielded no clues as to the missing woman's whereabouts.

Investigation Widens as Relatives Are Detained

In a troubling expansion of the investigation, two relatives of Peter M., reportedly his brother and stepfather, have also been arrested and are being questioned by police in Austria.

Meanwhile, joint operations by Austrian and Slovenian law enforcement continue, with searches including Peter's grandmother's property and the border area near Spielfeld/Šentilj. Sniffer dogs have reportedly been deployed as part of the probe.

Despite a cross-border task force, there remains no confirmed sighting of Stefanie Pieper, and investigators warn that foul play cannot be ruled out.

Family Issues Emotional Plea

The disappearance has deeply shaken family and friends. Her mother has publicly appealed for any information, offering a reward for leads that could help find her daughter.

As night falls across Graz and searching teams comb forests and border zones, the influence of social media and international attention grows, underlining concerns that this may be more than a case of a missing person.

Unanswered Questions as Investigation Intensifies

Why was Peter M.'s car set alight in a casino parking lot? What happened after Pieper's final message about the 'creep'? And most urgently: where is she now?

With two family members of the arrested man also in custody and no trace yet of Pieper, investigators are working under growing scrutiny from the public and media alike.

As the police operation intensifies across Austria and Slovenia, the case stands as a stark reminder of how quickly a festive night out can turn into a desperate hunt for answers—and justice.