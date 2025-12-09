Jennifer Welch triggered a wave of online reactions after branding Erika Kirk an 'absolute grifter' and accusing her of weaponising her gender to shame women in a scathing takedown on the 7 December episode of her podcast, I've Had It.

Welch's remarks, sparked by Kirk's recent comments about career-driven women and marriage at the DealBook Summit in New York on 3 December 2025, quickly spread across social media, where supporters and critics clashed over whether Kirk's views were empowering or deeply out of touch.

The exchange escalated into one of the most widely discussed culture-war flashpoints of the week.

Welch Calls Erika Kirk an 'Absolute Grifter'

Welch made her statements during the latest episode of her podcast. Her criticism centred on Kirk's comments about women in Manhattan. Welch accused her of using gender negatively and questioned her motives.

Welch called Kirk an 'absolute grifter'. She also described her as an 'opportunistic grifter who weaponises your gender to demean women.' Welch went further and said Kirk was 'a walking, talking, breathing example as to why nobody, number one, wants to be a Christian, and number two, wants to be a female hypocrite such as yourself.'

She argued that Kirk was 'so divorced from reality' and added that she should 'go back to the Turning Point bubble.' Welch ended her remarks by saying, 'This woman should be kicked to the curb.'

Welch condemned Kirk's description of career-driven women in Manhattan. Kirk had said some women 'almost looked to the government as a form of replacement.'

Welch criticised this and mocked Kirk for 'pranc[ing] into Manhattan and lecture[ing] women' who already understood what she was talking about.

Charlie Kirk Slammed As Well

Welch also targeted Charlie Kirk during the episode. She compared Erika to him and said she was 'an absolute grifter — just like Donald Trump and just like her unrepentant, racist, homophobic husband was.'

The podcaster claimed the Turning Point stance 'makes women less safe.' Her comments were reported as a heated exchange and drew wide attention online.

Erika's Controversial Remarks About Women and Marriage

Erika Kirk made her remarks on 3 December 2025 at the New York Times DealBook Summit. She spoke during an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Her comments focused on career-driven women, marriage, and government support. Kirk said there was a tendency among some women to rely on the government rather than relationships.

She said: 'I think there's a tendency, especially when you live in a city like Manhattan, where, again, you are so career driven, and you almost looked to the government as a form of replacement for certain things relationship-wise even.'

Kirk also said she did not want young women to 'look to the government as a solution to put off having a family or a marriage.' She added that many women had voted for a political figure she found 'ironic.'

Her message was focused on encouraging women to form families earlier. Welch said these views were out of touch and used them to support her criticism in the podcast.

Welch Ignites Online Firestorm

The episode triggered a strong response online. Some social media users criticised Welch. One user called her 'one of the most unlikeable and despicable people I've ever seen.'

Another wrote: 'They're both jealous. Old washed up feminists with many regrets.' A third user said: 'Jealousy is a terrible trait. Jennifer clearly needs to do some soul searching.'

Others supported Welch. One commenter said they 'couldn't agree more.' Another said she was 'telling it like it is.' The reactions showed how divided the audience was.

The exchange pushed the debate around women's roles and public comments further into public view. The divided reaction reflects broader cultural tension around women's roles, political messaging, and the use of gender in public debates.