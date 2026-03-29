The White House is reportedly weighing the deployment of up to 10,000 additional combat troops to the Middle East within days, as WW3 anxieties intensify over mounting US-Iran tensions and a former Trump aide goes public with deeply unsettling accounts of how the president handles a crisis.

The US has already sent the command element of the 82nd Airborne Division and some 5,000 Marines to the region, even as the Trump administration presents publicly contradictory signals toward Tehran, oscillating between diplomatic overtures and barely veiled military threats. The Wall Street Journal first reported the potential reinforcement plan, while Axios separately revealed that the Pentagon has been actively developing options for what sources described as a 'final blow' against Iran, potentially combining a massive bombing campaign with ground forces.

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According to a senior US defence official, a decision is expected to be made as early as next week, with any incoming troops to be drawn from combat units distinct from those already in theatre. One Marine expeditionary unit is due to arrive in the region this week, and another is already in the process of deploying. Additional fighter jet squadrons and further thousands of troops are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

What makes this moment particularly unnerving is not merely the scale of the potential deployment, but the contradictions streaming out of Washington. Trump publicly suspended US strikes on Iranian energy facilities until 6 April and has floated the prospect of a negotiated deal, yet West Wing sources indicate an administration preparing for something considerably more drastic. Iranian officials, for their part, have not agreed to any high-level meeting and remain openly suspicious that the American diplomatic push is a pressure manoeuvre rather than a genuine offer.

Trump's Plan Raises WW3 Stakes in the Middle East

When pressed on whether a major escalation was imminent, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly declined to offer any reassurance. 'All announcements regarding troop deployments will come from the Department of War,' she said. 'As we have said, President Trump always has all military options at his disposal.'

Trump has not made a final decision on any military option, sources say, but the diplomatic clock is ticking. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the president were photographed together at a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, presenting the image of a unified front even as reports suggest decision-making behind the scenes remains anything but settled.

Miles Taylor's WW3 Revelations Deepen Washington Alarm

Into this already volatile picture steps Miles Taylor, the former senior Trump aide who served during the first administration. Writing in The i, Taylor recounted a crisis briefing held as a devastating Category 5 hurricane bore down on the United States, during which he claims the president's concentration simply evaporated at the worst possible moment.

Rather than authorising evacuation warnings for millions of Americans in the storm's path, Trump allegedly dragged the meeting sideways. 'He started talking about helicopters,' Taylor wrote. 'Specifically, he wanted to share with us his frustration that helicopters are always breaking down because, in his words, "there are too many parts!" Mid-briefing.'

The officials in that room, according to Taylor, sat momentarily dumbfounded. 'We were asking him to issue a warning to Americans to evacuate the affected area, and he went off on a tangent about helicopters. And then another about the election. We finally got him back on track, but the clock was ticking.'

Taylor acknowledged that he had not quite registered the full significance of the episode at the time. Looking back, he wrote, it turned out to be an 'eye-opening preview' of how this president manages a national emergency.

Whether that preview is relevant now, as the US edges toward what could become the most consequential foreign policy decision of Trump's second term, is a question that capitals from London to Jerusalem are quietly asking themselves. The troop movements are already under way. The diplomatic window is narrowing. And, as of now, the final call remains with one man.