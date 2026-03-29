Pete Hegseth found himself awkwardly singled out in Washington this week when Donald Trump used a Cabinet meeting, held in front of reporters and senior officials, to reveal that one of Hegseth's harshest critics had privately changed tune and now thought the defence secretary was 'doing a good job.' The moment, meant as praise, landed more like a public needling, with Hegseth offering a muted 'Thank you, sir,' as Trump kept going.

The exchange came as a partial U.S. government shutdown edged towards its sixth week and as the Pentagon announced that 2,000 additional American troops were being sent to Iran. With the meeting open to the press and the stakes plainly high, viewers might reasonably have expected a measure of gravity.

Instead, clips from the session spread quickly online, including footage that critics said showed Trump joking through the proceedings and, in another moment, appearing to struggle to keep his eyes open.

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Pete Hegseth Draws Donald Trump's Strange Praise

Trump's line was simple enough at first. He told the room that someone had approached him the previous day after having given Hegseth 'a very hard time' and admitted, 'I made a mistake. Pete Hegseth is doing a good job.'

The president then sharpened the moment rather than softening it. 'When I tell you who, you're not even going to believe it,' he said, adding that the unnamed figure had been especially nasty about Hegseth.

What could have been a straightforward public endorsement became something much odder, almost theatrical, with Trump dangling the identity of a critic while Hegseth sat there, nodding awkwardly.

The room laughed, though not warmly from the look of it, and Trump then told him, 'You're doing great,' without looking up from his notes before patting his arm. For a man running the Pentagon, it was a strikingly small, exposed moment.

.@SECWAR took a moment to thank and honor our troops.



GOD BLESS OUR WARRIORS. pic.twitter.com/VsjpLOloq4 — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) March 26, 2026

Online reaction was predictably brutal, though not always unfair. One X user called the gathering 'a laugh fest sponsored by unserious people' and added that 'the stuff they're laughing about should make everyone angry.'

Another wrote that Hegseth was '100% getting thrown under the bus soon.' There is no confirmation that Hegseth's job is in immediate danger, and that part should be treated with caution, but the speculation caught on because the optics were so poor.

Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth Already Looked Out of Step

The Cabinet exchange did not appear in a vacuum. Just days earlier, Hegseth had already been mocked over remarks on Iran in which he praised the speed and force of military action and physically acted out what critics described as an imaginary throttle.

He said Iran had 'a modern military' but had been 'obliterated, defeated from day one with overwhelming firepower,' before celebrating what he called a campaign 'for the history books.'

He then pushed the performance further, saying the president 'unties' the hands of U.S. fighters so they can 'destroy the enemy as viciously as possible from moment one.' Hegseth ended with the line that the Department of Defense was keeping 'our hand on that throttle as long and as hard as is necessary.'

Trump blames Hegseth for the war: "Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. You said, 'Let's do it.'" pic.twitter.com/QBGeFuhM1M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2026

Right after that, Trump was seen raising his eyebrows. It was a brief reaction, but in politics brief reactions often tell on people.

That is partly why the Cabinet moment has lingered. Hegseth was not merely being praised by his boss. He was being displayed by him, turned into a prop in one of Trump's familiar little performances about loyalty, grievance and private vindication.