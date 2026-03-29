Rama Duwaji, the artist married to New York mayor Zohran Mamdani, appears to have deleted an X account after old posts allegedly linked to her resurfaced online this month. The report, published on 27 March, said the material included racist and homophobic language from 2013 and that the account had since been removed, though its ownership remains unconfirmed.

The Tab said Duwaji had become a highly visible figure after Zohran Mamdani's successful mayoral campaign, with the 28-year-old illustrator drawing attention for her public profile and visual style. That rise in visibility matters because the backlash did not begin in a vacuum.

It followed a burst of online scrutiny in which screenshots of posts said to be from an old Twitter account began spreading widely, leaving Duwaji silent and Mamdani facing questions he clearly would rather not have answered.

The Account in Question

The source article said social media users had identified a Twitter account allegedly associated with Rama Duwaji and pointed to posts from 2013 containing offensive language. One exchange reproduced by The Tab showed another user writing, 'Talking gangsta with my genius,' before the account said to belong to Duwaji replied with a racial slur in a partially censored message.

Another post from the same year, when the article said Duwaji was 15, showed the account complaining about new Instagram followers using an expletive, before a follow up message referred disparagingly to 'gay ass people on Instagram.'

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Those are serious allegations, and the key caveat is clear. Nothing has been confirmed, so the material should be treated cautiously, particularly as the article described the account only as allegedly associated with Duwaji. Even so, the screenshots have been enough to shift a once flattering online gaze into something harsher and more suspicious.

Screenshots of the tweets, alongside a New York Post article claiming to verify they belonged to Duwaji, reportedly gained millions of views before the alleged account disappeared. The reports also said Duwaji had not responded to criticism at the time of publication. In such cases, silence rarely calms speculation and often invites more.

Hey @NYCMayor — what does your wife mean by "fgts" here? pic.twitter.com/3CBuMLgAZk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 19, 2026

Zohran Mamdani Faces Questions About Rama Duwaji

When reporters asked Zohran Mamdani about his wife at a press conference last week, the article said he did not engage directly with the substance of the resurfaced posts. Instead, he stressed her privacy and her separation from his campaign and his administration, which was politically neat if not entirely satisfying.

'My wife is the love of my life, and she's also a private person who has held no formal position on my campaign or in my City Hall,' Mamdani said, according to The Tab. He went on to say that he had been elected to represent all 8.5 million people in the city and that it was therefore his responsibility to answer questions about his own politics and positions.

unpopular opinion: rama duwaji should address why she was saying n***a and f****t as a teenager. racism and homophobia doesn't suddenly become real when someone turns 18 and i need white leftists to genuinely shut the fuck up trying to justify everything — ً (@chernobyldenier) March 21, 2026

It was a careful answer. It did not confirm that the deleted account belonged to Duwaji. It did not deny it either. What it did do was draw a boundary around her role, or lack of one, in public office.

That may prove sensible, but it does not make the problem disappear. Duwaji's prominence rose because she was seen as part of a younger, culturally fluent political partnership, and the internet is notoriously generous with attention until it suddenly is not.