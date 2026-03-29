Prince Harry is reportedly hoping for a summer invitation to Sandringham from King Charles so he can spend time in Norfolk with Meghan Markle and their two children, according to reports published on 29 March. The idea is being framed as an olive branch in a relationship long defined by distance, caution and, lately, the practical question of whether the Duke of Sussex feels safe enough to bring his family back to Britain.

Prince Harry has seen King Charles only twice in the past two years, according to the reporting cited by the Express and The Sunday Times. Prince Archie, now 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, have not spent time with their paternal grandfather since June 2022, while Meghan Markle has not travelled to the UK since September of that year.

Those dates matter because they strip away some of the palace theatre and leave something more recognisable underneath, which is a family that has spent a very long time apart.

Prince Harry and King Charles in a Carefully Worded Thaw

The latest report suggests Prince Harry is not simply angling for a country weekend. He is said to want 'family time' at Sandringham, but only in circumstances where the security issue is effectively solved by the invitation.

That distinction carries significant weight. A friend quoted in the report said that if Andrew were invited by the king, he would receive a package of security that automatically comes into effect.

The same source said, 'He'd like an invite to Sandringham,' and added that whether he would go would depend on who else was there.

Prince Harry reportedly hopes for a Sandringham visit this summer to see King Charles with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, but enhanced security remains a key condition.#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #SandringhamVisit #KingCharles https://t.co/IOIJ0Jgqva pic.twitter.com/iHyXXahZhx — London Pulse News (@Londonpulsenews) March 29, 2026

There is a certain brittleness to that arrangement. It is warm in theory and conditional in practice, which may be the most accurate description yet of where father and son now stand.

The quoted friend added that if the king were to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family,' Harry 'would love that' and that he 'always loves seeing his father and would love to see him as much as possible.'

The report does not indicate that any such invitation has actually been made. It presents a hope, not a plan, and in royal matters those are far from the same thing.

Meghan and Prince Harry Still Bound by Security

Security remains at the centre of this story, perhaps more than reconciliation. The report says Harry is still waiting for a decision on his UK security and has repeatedly maintained that he does not believe it is safe to bring Meghan Markle and their children to Britain unless he is given armed police protection.

EXCLUSIVE - Prince Harry would “love family time” with the King when he returns to the UK this summer, after Charles’s four years apart from Archie, Lili and Meghan. On Harry’s wish list? An invite to Sandringham, with security. My royal read @thetimes https://t.co/jzWPSG3sqN — Roya Nikkhah (@RoyaNikkhah) March 28, 2026

A friend quoted in the same coverage put it in especially blunt terms, saying, 'There is not a world in which he brings the kids back unless there is an enhanced security package around them.'

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'If the king wants to see the children, all he needs to do is invite them over and it can happen,' with the suggestion that there are 'lots of scenarios to make it work' and that the matter is largely out of Harry's hands.

That may read as a family appeal wrapped in a procedural complaint, and perhaps that is exactly what it is. The emotional pull is clear, with Archie and Lilibet still largely absent from this side of the family divide, yet the report's language is also strikingly transactional. Access, safety and invitation are all discussed in the same breath.

For King Charles, the choice, if one comes, may be less about symbolism than setting. Sandringham offers privacy, control and the built-in security structure Harry's camp appears to see as essential. For Harry, it would be a reunion on terms he could plausibly accept. For now, however, the only thing on offer is the wish itself, lingering in public, awaiting an answer that has not yet arrived.