Anthony Hopkins was physically not present during the recent Oscar Awards, but he did offer to be there at least virtually, but his request was denied.

According to New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan, the veteran actor offered to Zoom in for the speech straight from his homeland in Wales. However, producers for the Academy Awards refused to make him an exception. They "turned him down" after his producers "pleaded," the Indiewire added.

The 83-year old had a valid reason for not being there at the Oscar Awards ceremony. He was not able to travel to America because of travel restrictions amid the pandemic. Given his age, he also had no desire to travel to hubs in Dublin or London.

Hopkins ultimately found himself an Oscar winner after he bagged the Male Lead Actor award for his role as a man with dementia in "The Father." He starred in the film opposite "The Crown" star Olivia Colman.

It was rumoured at the time that the actress volunteered to accept the statuette for her co-star. But Buchanan debunked this as she did not stay for the entirety of the ceremony.

"She's busy shooting a movie and only showed up for her category," he tweeted.

The Male Lead Actor category came last at the ceremony. Brad Pitt accepted Hopkins' award instead, which reportedly made for an anti-climactic ending to the Oscars 2021.

I can confirm Anthony Hopkins offered to Zoom into the ceremony and Oscar producers turned him down... but another rumor said Olivia Colman was ready to accept for him, which as near as I can determine isn't true. She's busy shooting a movie and only showed up for her category. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Hopkins shared his acceptance speech a day late via a video message posted on social media. In it, he expressed his disbelief but thanked his fans and the Academy Awards. He also paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who was also nominated in the category for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

He later celebrated his win with Salma Hayek. She shared a video of the actor dancing on her Instagram along with the caption, "Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins ? his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father."

It is unclear why the actress is in Wales but she and Hopkins have been friends since he received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. This is his second Oscars victory after his award-winning portrayal in "Hannibal Lecter."