Liverpool-born British actor Michael Angelis bid goodbye to the world.

Michael Angelis, the actor who is known for his work in television dramas such as "Boys from the Black Stuff" and as a narrator for children's television series "Thomas & Friends" died at his home with his wife present on Saturday, actor's agent confirmed, according to BBC. Angelis served as the narrator for the British-American children's television series for almost two decades.

He took over the narrative duties of the much-popular children series based on "The Railway Series" by Reverend Wilbert Awdry and his son Christopher. He joined the show in 1991 replacing The Beatles' Ringo Starr and lend his voice for its 13 installments. Not only for the British version, but the actor also did a voiceover for a few episodes of the "Thomas & Friends" American version.

Angelis was a trained actor who learned acting at the College of Dramatic Art, Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, Glasgow. He was well known for his role as Chrissie Todd in 1982's "Boys from the Blackstuff." Another noteworthy portrayal was his "G.B.H" character, Martin Niarchos.

Angelis was a part of several comedies such as "The Liver Birds" in the late 1970s and "Luv" in the 1990s. He also appeared in movies such as "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square" (1979) and "No Surrender" (1985). Later on, he became the part of reinvented version "Auf Wiedersehen, Pet" that aired in the year 2002.

In addition to his television and film work, Angelis also did some work for the radio. He narrated radio presenter and journalist John Peel's autobiography "Margrave of the Marshes" which telecasted on BBC Radio 4.

Angelis' colleagues paid tribute to the actor after his sudden sad demise.

Writer Jack Thorne wrote a heartfelt message on his official Twitter account in memory of the actor.

RIP Michael Angelis, the heart of Boys from The Blackstuff. There's a moment in it that made my heart stop, his kids are starving, he finds Â£5. He goes out, buys chips, lager & whisky. Clip not online but here's the script, imagine an incredible performance full of self hatred: pic.twitter.com/MeJZ2X7ZGW May 31, 2020

"RIP Michael Angelis, the heart of Boys from The Blackstuff. There's a moment in it that made my heart stop, his kids are starving, he finds £5. He goes out, buys chips, lager & whisky. Clip not online but here's the script, imagine an incredible performance full of self hatred," he captioned a picture of the script of "Bleasdale's" drama.

Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 30, 2020

"Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss," wrote actor Matt Lucas on his Twitter account.

Angelis was born in Liverpool and was the younger brother of actor Paul Angelis. He was married to the "Coronation Street" actress Helen Worth for 10 years.