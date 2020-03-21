Reports are doing the rounds that American actor Simon Rex was offered a lot of money to lie about him having a relationship with Meghan Markle. The actor has been labelled as one of Meghan's former boyfriends. It was reportedly the British media who tried to vilify the Duchess of Sussex with negative publicity.

Simon Rex, an American actor has opened up about being offered $70,000 by British tabloids for lying about his relation with Meghan Markle. The 45-year-old actor was speaking on the Hollywood Raw podcast, The News reports.

"The tabloids, actually, when that story broke, a couple British tabloids offered to pay me a lot of money to say a lie that we actually hooked up," he said. "And dude. I said no to a lot of money because I didn't feel right lying and f*cking up the royal f*cking family...."

The actor also confirmed the specific amount that he was promised. "It was a lot of money, man. I think they offered me, like, $70,000," Rex said.

"Nothing happened. We never even kissed. It was just like, we hung out once in a very non-date-y way. She was just someone I had met on a TV show and, like, we got lunch. That was the extent of it," Rex added.

The actor had worked with the former "Suits" star on a TV show "Cuts." Meghan has been under constant scrutiny after her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

Meanwhile Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting Lady Anne Glenconner talking about Meghan said:"I think she thought she could drive around in a golden coach. But it's actually quite boring." The 87-year-old author was speaking to The Guardian and said she thought that the duchess didn't realise all the members of The Firm had to work hard when she married Harry.

The couple completed their last royal engagements as full time working royals earlier this month in the UK and returned to Canada. Harry and Meghan are currently self-isolating in the country with their baby son Archie Harrison.

Meghan and Harry, on the other hand, are officially kick-starting their new life in Canada with baby Archie by self-isolating as coronavirus escalates around the world.