Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will shut down their Buckingham Palace office at the end of this month. They are reportedly scouting for office space in London.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are secretly planning to open a new charity office in London. It is believed that they have already selected a space at the former BBC Television Centre in White City, where ITV films some of its hit shows.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have set their sights on a floor run by co-working space Soho Works. It is a venture by Soho House, a hotel and members' club chain run by one of their close friends, Marcus Anderson. Travalyst, Harry's sustainable travel group already has offices in the same building.

The former TV centre is secure, which would suit their needs, with access to all the floors protected by card access-only doorways. It has facilities like podcast recording equipment and loft for private events. "With Meghan and Harry's well-known links to the chain, this seems like the perfect choice," a source told the publication.

"It would give them the privacy to do their charitable work but also a space with a bit of buzz. They would be able to get in and out without anyone noticing, with three exits and a drop-off point. It's a no-brainer for them to put their charity there," the insider added.

"Although the family has moved to Canada they still fully intend to maintain charitable activities here and felt it was vital to find a home for a new office in London," the source said.

Soho House hold special significance for Harry and Meghan as they had their first date at its Dean Street Townhouse in West London. This apart, Meghan's hen party is thought to have been held at the Soho Farmhouse in Chipping Norton, Oxon.

However, a spokesman for Harry and Meg declined to comment on their new office location.

Harry and Meghan will shut down their office at the Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, March 31 when they cease to be full time working royals. The couple announced their decision to step down as senior royals in January. In a statement on their website, they expressed their desire to be financially independent royals and divide their time between the UK and Canada.