Adam Levine participated in a Q&A with fans on Monday and one of the questions asked was about his stint as a judge on "The Voice" and about Blake Shelton.

The Maroon 5 front man encouraged fans to ask him anything during an Instagram Live interview where he insisted that he has no plans to return as a judge on the show.

"Come back to The Voice?" one fan asked to which Levine replied, "No, thank you?" Another asked if he misses fellow judge Blake Shelton and the singer teasingly answered, "Blake who?"

The Shelton questions continued with another fan asking the 41-year-old singer which of the former's albums is his favourite . He replied "Who is this Blake you speak of?" Another took a dig at Shelton being named People's Sexiest Man Alive

"Do you think Blake also being [named] the sexiest man alive was a People downgrade?" to which Levine cheekily responded with a big, red, underlined "100" emoji.

The dad-of-two also dished on his Sexiest Man Alive status when asked how he felt about the recognition. He said it was "totally silly, but flattering."

Adam Levine crushed my hopes and dreams of having my favorite coaches back on the voice with one insta story. I really wanted Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Pharrell and Adam Levine back on the voice. Is that too much to ask??? https://t.co/qy1rn7YMiG

Levine was a mainstay judge on "The Voice" for 16 seasons after he joined in 2011. He announced his departure in May 2019 in an Instagram post where he called the show an "amazing ride" and a "life-shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever." The "Girls Like You" singer also thanked the loyal fan base for making the show a success.

"Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is [a] shared experience that is singularly ours," he continued adding, "We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I'd go."

Gwen Stefani replaced Levine as a judge on "The Voice" Season 17. The singer said he left the show so he can focus on his new family with his wife Behati Prinsloo. He also needed the break after working for so many years.