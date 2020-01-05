Adele and Harry Styles have been spotted holidaying together in the Caribbean. There are speculations by fans that there may be a possible collaboration between the singers soon. However, the singer's fans and followers are concerned about her recent weight loss.

Adele, 31, and Harry Styles, 25, are known to be friends. Several photographs of the former were shared on Twitter. The pictures show her enjoying cocktail on the beach and in the water. She is seen wearing a patterned summer dress and a red bandanna around her neck.

The "Hello" singer smiles broadly as she sits on the beach. Styles, meanwhile sports a casual look. He teams up his tousled hair with sunglasses and a Mickey Mouse printed T-shirt. Adele, Styles and James Corden are reportedly holidaying in the Caribbean, on the island of Anguilla, People reports.

Adele recently confirmed her split from her husband Simon Konecki in April 2019. She flaunted her noticeably slimmed-down figure at Drake's birthday party in October. She took to Instagram to share a photograph of hers with the caption: "I used to cry but now I sweat."

"I need a harry styles and adele collab now thank you," one Twitter user wrote.

"Do you realise that Harry & Adele collabing could literally break records & make the whole world freak? They're both beautifully talented artists & they both have outstanding vocals, they both write heartbreaking songs... a sad song with Adele & Harry in it... we wouldn't SURVIVE," another tweeted.

Other fans commented on how different Adele looks these days, with some expressing concern about her health. "I thought it was some random adele and not adele the singer... she looks so different," one person said.

"I am in genuine shock that this is Adele," another wrote.

Several social media users compared the slimmed-down singer to actors including Sarah Paulson, Emily Blunt, Claire Foy and Kate Winslet. Others expressed concern about Adele's weight loss.

"She lost hella weight hella fast," another said.

"So first of all: adele! and! harry! together! and second of all: adele looks so beautiful, i just hope she lost weight in a healthy way," another said.

Others, however, said they thought she looks happy and healthy, while some criticised the focus on her appearance.

The last time Adele trended was when posed as Santa Claus during her Christmas party and shared the picture on Instagram. However, Jameela Jamil was not impressed. "The weight of a global icon trending is a sign there is still work to do in how we value women in 2020. Being thinner doesn't add to her value," she tweeted.

Adele released her last studio album "25" in 2015, and its been already five years.