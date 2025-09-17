Boxer Adrien Broner was removed from Cam'ron's 'It Is What It Is' podcast in New York after repeatedly making comments about co-host Stat Baby, prompting the rapper to end the interview. The incident, which took place earlier this week and has since gone viral, has raised questions about whether Broner's behaviour was harmless banter or another sign of a career in decline.

What Happened on the Podcast

Adrien Broner appeared as a guest on Cam'ron's 'It Is What It Is' podcast, which also features Ma$e and Treasure Wilson, better known as Stat Baby. During the recording, Broner made a series of flirtatious and inappropriate remarks about Stat Baby's appearance, including her weight and resemblance to singer Coco Jones.

Cam'ron intervened several times, reminding Broner that Stat Baby had a boyfriend and urging him to remain respectful. Despite repeated warnings, Broner continued with the comments. Within minutes, Cam'ron pulled the plug, handed Broner his appearance fee in cash and asked him to leave the set, according to Billboard.

Clips from the exchange quickly circulated on social media platforms including X and Instagram, sparking intense discussion among fans and the wider boxing and hip-hop communities.

Camron checked Adrien Broner for harassing his co-host and it was really beautiful to watch.. some black men and men in general are losing their entire fortunes and careers over lack of self control so it’s refreshing to see it checked by another man! 😩 s/o to Mase for trying to… pic.twitter.com/ENvHfL3aYx — Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) September 16, 2025

Cam'ron and Stat Baby's Role

Cam'ron's decisive action during the interview drew widespread praise online. Many viewers commended the rapper for defending his co-host and preventing the situation from escalating further.

Stat Baby, a regular co-host on the show, was placed at the centre of the controversy despite not instigating the exchange. The incident has renewed debate about boundaries, professionalism, and respect for women working in sports and entertainment media.

Adrien Broner's Career Context

Adrien Broner, now 36, is a former four-weight world champion who was once tipped as one of boxing's brightest stars. Known by the nickname 'The Problem', his brash personality and in-ring success made him a prominent figure during the 2010s.

In recent years, however, Broner's career trajectory has stalled. He suffered a unanimous decision loss to Blair Cobbs in June 2024, raising doubts about his competitiveness at the highest level. Despite this, Broner has stated publicly that he plans to continue fighting for another three to five years.

Outside the ring, Broner has faced a series of setbacks. He has spoken openly about financial troubles, with some reports suggesting he has struggled to manage his earnings. Legal issues have also overshadowed his career, including a court order to pay damages in a sexual assault case in Cleveland and jail time for probation violations in 2021.

This latest podcast incident adds to a long list of controversies, further fuelling the perception that Broner's public persona often overshadows his sporting achievements.

Public Reaction and Viral Fallout

The fallout from Broner's removal has been swift. Fans online were divided, with some arguing the boxer was simply being himself, while others criticised his conduct as disrespectful and unprofessional.

Cam'ron's handling of the situation drew significant attention, with many praising the host for standing up for Stat Baby and maintaining control of the show. In contrast, Broner's behaviour reignited debates about his off-ring discipline and whether incidents like these hinder his hopes of a genuine comeback.

The viral moment has ensured that Adrien Broner remains in the headlines, but not for his boxing. Whether this controversy proves to be another setback in his fading career or just an isolated outburst remains to be seen.