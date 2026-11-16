Luka Dončić scored 43 points as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a late Phoenix Suns comeback to win 131–123 on Sunday, 15 November, extending their winning streak to eight games.

What appeared to be a comfortable road victory became a tense finish. The Lakers led by as many as 31 points late in the third quarter, but Phoenix fought back to within five before Quentin Grimes and Dončić closed out the game.

The victory moved Los Angeles to 12–2, while Phoenix dropped to 5–7. Dončić finished with nine assists alongside his game-high scoring total, keeping the Lakers moving despite the absence of injured guard Austin Reaves.

Dončić Leads the Attack Without Reaves

Dončić made 13 of his 28 field-goal attempts, including five three-pointers, and converted 12 of 14 free throws. His scoring came with just two turnovers in almost 36 minutes on the floor.

Grimes provided efficient support, scoring 22 points on seven-of-10 shooting. He made five of his six attempts from beyond the arc, giving Los Angeles another reliable scoring option alongside Dončić.

Reaves missed the game with a bruised heel sustained against Milwaukee on Wednesday. His absence increased the importance of contributions from the rest of the rotation, with Grimes stepping into the starting line-up.

Walker Kessler added 14 points and 12 rebounds, including six offensive boards. Collin Sexton supplied 16 points off the bench, while Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia scored 12 apiece. All five Lakers starters finished in double figures.

A 31-Point Lead Becomes a Late Scare

Los Angeles opened with an 11–0 run and established control early. The Lakers were ahead 64–54 at half-time before a 40-point third quarter pushed their advantage to 104–80 entering the final period.

Phoenix then produced its strongest offensive quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 43–27. The turnaround forced the Lakers to protect a result that had looked secure only minutes earlier. Collin Gillespie drove the comeback, scoring 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. His layup with 1:05 remaining reduced the deficit to 126–121, putting Phoenix within two possessions.

Grimes answered with a banked three-pointer with 34 seconds left. Dončić subsequently made two free throws to help secure the win.

Shooting Gives Lakers the Edge

The teams finished with 43 made field goals each, but Los Angeles gained an advantage through its three-point shooting and trips to the foul line.

The Lakers made 16 three-pointers to Phoenix's 13 and converted 29 free throws compared with the Suns' 24. Those differences supplied the eight-point winning margin, despite the hosts' fourth-quarter surge.

Gillespie led Phoenix, while Luke Kennard contributed 18 points. Devin Booker finished with 17 points and seven assists, shooting four of 14 from the field and missing all four of his three-point attempts.

For Los Angeles, the result preserved an impressive start to the season, but the finish exposed a problem beneath the winning streak. The Lakers had built enough of an advantage to survive, yet needed a timely shot from Grimes and Dončić's free throws to prevent Phoenix from completing the comeback.