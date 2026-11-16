TSA officers at a Southern California airport discovered two live snakes, including a rattlesnake, concealed inside a green pillowcase in a passenger's checked luggage.

According to an account published by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on 13 November, the discovery occurred during a routine inspection of checked baggage at Ontario International Airport in October.

Airport police took possession of the bag and brought it to the airline ticketing area, where the passenger removed the snakes and handed them to a family member who was not travelling. According to the Los Angeles TSA Coordination Center, the passenger said the reptiles were his pets and that he had previously travelled with them on another airline.

TSA temporarily paused screening operations in the immediate area while airport police and airline representatives were notified and officers coordinated a safe response.

Discovery in Checked Baggage

TSA Officer Benjamin Andrade-Carillo noticed the pillowcase while inspecting a checked bag and realised the item was alive, according to the TSA. X-ray images initially showed what appeared to be a rope, but the item turned out to be two live snakes concealed in the pillowcase, TSA said.

'When I realized the item in my hand was alive, I told myself, "I need to escalate this immediately,"' Andrade-Carillo said in a TSA statement. Supervisory TSA Officer Suggey Flores examined the bag and confirmed something inside was moving.

'I felt it tense up and start moving,' Flores said. 'I have held snakes before, so I wasn't too spooked. I was more impressed because it's not something you see every day.'

Screening Paused as Police Respond

Screening operations in the immediate area were paused due to safety concerns while airport police and the passenger's airline were notified, TSA said. 'Safety was a concern because we didn't know what kind of snakes they were,' Flores said.

'TSA officers should not be handling live snakes for safety reasons,' TSA Manager Francisco 'Frank' Calderon said. 'Our priority was ensuring the safety of our officers and everyone in the area while making the proper notifications and coordinating a safe resolution.'

Airport police took the bag to the airline ticketing area, where the passenger removed the snakes and handed them to a relative who was not travelling, according to TSA. No injuries or bites were reported, and airport-wide screening operations were not disrupted, the agency said.

'I am very happy with the way our team handled the situation, stopped screening when they needed to and made the proper notifications,' Calderon said. 'No injuries or bites were reported, thank goodness.'

Passenger's Prior Travel Claim

The passenger told the Los Angeles TSA Coordination Center that the snakes were pets and that he had travelled with them on another airline, TSA said. The agency said travellers should contact their airline before arriving at the airport to understand requirements for travelling with pets, including reptiles.

After the snakes were removed, TSA rescreened the checked bag and cleared it, and the airline allowed the passenger to continue his trip without the snakes.

Andrade-Carillo said: 'In my two years of service, I had not found anything like this. In San Diego, I experienced a gentleman trying to bring live lobsters as a carry-on.'