Donald Trump has shared AI-generated images depicting himself comforting the injured son of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, alongside a viral account claiming he flew the teenager to a rehabilitation centre. But Mullin's own testimony contradicts a key detail: Trump offered his private aircraft, but the family declined because they needed to travel by road.

The material appeared in two attachments Trump shared on Truth Social on 15 November 2026. One included a lengthy emotional tribute describing the president's involvement in the family's ordeal, while the accompanying imagery depicted scenes that should not be mistaken for authentic photographs of the events.

The discrepancy is significant because the original account turns an offer of assistance into a completed journey, changing what Mullin actually told Congress.

Mullin Told Senators the Family Had to Drive

During his 18 March 2026 Senate confirmation hearing, Mullin described how his son Jim suffered a severe brain injury during a high school wrestling match in 2020. The teenager experienced short-term memory loss and struggled with basic movements and tasks after waking from the injury.

Mullin said Trump contacted him after learning what had happened and offered to use his personal aircraft to take the family to a rehabilitation centre in Bakersfield, California. However, the family did not accept the offer. 'And I said, "Sir, we can't fly. We got to drive,"' Mullin told senators.

He said Trump subsequently called almost every day for two weeks to ask about Jim's condition. The president later visited the teenager at the rehabilitation centre while campaigning ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump's Visit Was Separate From the Flight Offer

Mullin also recalled that Trump's team twice tried to tell the president it was time to leave during the visit. On the third attempt, Trump reportedly told Jim: 'I guarantee you that plane won't leave without me.'

Mullin said Trump then spent another 15 minutes with his son. He described the encounter as a turning point, saying it helped Jim begin retaining information again. This was Mullin's recollection of his son's progress, rather than an independently established medical finding.

The distinction matters because the viral tribute presents the private-plane offer as though the journey actually happened. Mullin's testimony instead describes two separate events: an offer the family declined and a later visit during which Trump stayed longer than planned.

AI Images Turn a Family Story Into Political Content

The images shared by Trump depict emotional scenes involving the president, Mullin, and Jim. They are AI-generated illustrations, not documentary photographs of the rehabilitation visit or the Senate hearing. The post also presents Mullin as becoming emotional while recounting the experience. His confirmation hearing testimony did include an emotional account of his son's injury and the president's support, but the viral narrative adds details that do not match his description of the transport arrangements.

Mullin has publicly credited Trump's calls and personal visit with strengthening their relationship. The disputed detail does not erase those actions, but it changes the account of how the family reached the rehabilitation centre.

The episode highlights how a genuine personal story can acquire a different meaning when reshared with synthetic imagery and embellished details. In this instance, the documented support is real, but the claim that Trump flew Jim to rehabilitation is contradicted by Mullin's own words.