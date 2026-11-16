A Facebook Reel urging Americans to keep up to $1,000 (£757) in cash at home follows disruptions affecting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Microsoft. The speaker tells viewers to screenshot their bank balances, request printed statements and put 'some dollars under the mattress'. The creator suggests a larger cyberattack may have been stopped, but acknowledges the theory is unconfirmed. Neither organisation has linked its disruption to a cyberattack.

Viral Video Urges Americans To Print Bank Statements

The Facebook Reel opens with the instruction: 'Go print your accounts now'.

The speaker tells viewers to screenshot four categories of finances: bank accounts, savings accounts, 401(k) retirement plans and investments. They are then urged to contact their banks and have statements printed and mailed to them.

The creator argues that physical records could help people document their balances if online banking services became inaccessible. The warning therefore extends beyond everyday spending money to retirement savings and investments.

The speaker also calls cash kept at home a 'money pot', telling viewers to put fresh dollars aside rather than depend entirely on digital access.

'You should have about $500 (£378) to $1,000 (£757) cash stashed away in the house', the speaker says, adding that 'more of these things will happen'. The Reel does not identify a bank as being at risk or provide evidence that customer deposits or investments have been compromised.

FAA Ground Stop Disrupted Flights Across America

The creator points to a nationwide FAA ground stop on Friday, 13 November, after communications problems affected air traffic control operations.

The FAA said the disruption began at about 3:30pm Eastern Time and led it to halt departures as a safety precaution. The ground stop was lifted at about 8:15pm, allowing flights to resume.

In an update on 15 November, the FAA said instability in its telecommunications network affected communications and radar feeds. It reported that 17 of its 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centres experienced instability.

The FAA said its investigation had found no indication that the incident was a cyberattack or involved an outside malicious actor. Its investigation was continuing.

Microsoft Outage Also Fuelled Concern

The Reel also refers to a Microsoft outage that began on Thursday, 12 November, and affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Microsoft 365.

The global disruption lasted more than 24 hours, interrupting access to email and workplace services.

Microsoft attributed the disruption to server and infrastructure problems affecting its services. Engineers worked to restore affected systems gradually, while the company reported no indication of malicious activity.

Creator Shares Unconfirmed Cyberattack Theory

In the video, the speaker says the FAA and Microsoft incidents are 'not a coincidence' and claims authorities may have stopped something bigger. The creator calls this journalistic opinion and acknowledges it is unconfirmed.

The Reel provides no technical evidence or named source for the claim that a larger attack was prevented. Neither the FAA nor Microsoft has established a connection between its disruption and a cyberattack.

The speaker's central message is to preserve financial records and keep emergency cash readily available at home in case digital services become temporarily inaccessible.