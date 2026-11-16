A 25% share of a 680-acre Colorado ranch might seem like a dream inheritance, but one young couple is unsure what to do with the family gift. Unable to afford buying out their relatives, they are considering allowing the property to be sold as the rest of the family pushes for a sale. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey has advised them to explore dividing the ranch and establish its market value before making a final decision.

Grandfather's Gift Leaves Couple Facing a Difficult Choice

Jill, 26, from Denver, Colorado, contacted Ramsey's radio show to explain the family dispute. She said she and her 27-year-old husband received a 25% ownership interest in the ranch from his grandfather while they were attending college. His parents, uncle, and younger brother held the remaining shares and wanted to sell the entire property.

The couple had considered selling their interest and using the proceeds for holidays rather than taking responsibility for maintaining the ranch. The property reportedly includes a cabin and hunting land and is held in a conservation trust. Jill estimated its value at more than $1 million, although no professional appraisal had been conducted.

Dave Ramsey Questions the Family's Ownership Arrangements

Ramsey encouraged Jill to thank her husband's grandfather for the generous gift. 'You didn't do anything to earn it,' he said. Co-host John Delony questioned whether the family could sell the ranch without the husband's consent. Ramsey suggested the disagreement could end up in court if he refused to sign the necessary documents.

Jill said she believed four individuals were named on the deed but was not certain. The conversation did not establish the precise ownership arrangements. Whether the relatives could force a sale would depend on the legal documents and applicable law.

Could the Family Divide the 680-Acre Ranch?

Delony suggested allowing the couple to retain approximately 150 or 175 acres while selling the remaining land. Jill was unsure whether the property could be divided but said she would investigate. Ramsey supported exploring the option and suggested hiring a professional surveyor to establish boundaries. He also stressed the importance of road access for both portions.

'You just have a different neighbour than you had,' he said. Any division would also need to account for conditions attached to the conservation trust, local land-use requirements, and the property's legal arrangements.

Ramsey Urges Relatives to Establish the Ranch's Value

Jill said she and her husband were prepared to let the ranch go if the rest of the family remained determined to sell. They did not want to prevent their relatives from making their own financial decisions. Ramsey nevertheless advised against rushing into a sale without obtaining a professional appraisal.

'Maybe it's only worth $600,000. Maybe it's worth $5 million. Who knows?' he said, using the figures to illustrate the uncertainty rather than provide an actual valuation. An independent appraisal could help the family establish the value of each ownership interest and determine whether buying out the other relatives was financially realistic.

Ramsey also acknowledged that disagreements were inevitable when relatives had different expectations about inherited property. 'And hard feelings are okay, but let's keep them in their proper place,' he said. For the couple, the decision comes down to balancing their financial limitations with their grandfather's gift and the family's wishes. Establishing the ranch's value and understanding their legal options will be essential before deciding whether to retain their share or agree to a sale.