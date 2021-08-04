Kristen Bell is the latest celebrity to share inside details about her parenting style. The actress has admitted that she doesn't bathe her children regularly.

Her revelation comes just days after a viral episode of her husband Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast saw Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher admitting that they only wash their children when they "can see the dirt on them." "When I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever," said Kunis, who shares daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and son Dimitri Portwood, 4, with Kutcher.

The couple also admitted that they themselves also follow the same principle on most occasions. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Kunis said, while her husband said he only washes his armpits and his crotch daily, and nothing else ever.

Kunis and Kutcher's confession sparked a memefest on social media, but the trolling has not bothered Bell nor Shepard. In an appearance on "The View" on Tuesday, the couple discussed the discourse sparked by the podcast episode, where Bell admitted that like Kunis, she also likes to wait for her children to get dirty before she bathes them.

"We bathed our children every single night prior to bed as their routine, then somehow they just started going to sleep on their own without their routine and we had to start saying [to each other] like, 'Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?' " said Shepard, who shares daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6½, with "The Good Place" actress.

Bell agreed, "Yeah, we'd forget," adding that they would sometimes begin to pick up an odor. "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag. Honestly, it's just bacteria; once you get bacteria you gotta be like, 'Get in the tub or the shower.' So I don't hate what [Kunis and Kutcher] are doing. I wait for the stink," the 41-year-old explained.