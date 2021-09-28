Over a year after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle signed with Netflix, his father Prince Charles has announced a deal with the streaming giant's rival, Amazon Prime.

The deal, announced on the weekend, said that the Prince of Wales will bring his sustainability-inspired programming network, RE:TV, to the online streaming service. The show is a part of Prince Charles's Sustainable Markets Initiatives, a ten-point plan of action he created to encourage a sustainable revolution in the business world to change the current course.

The royal had launched RE:TV around a year ago, during New York Climate Week in September 2020. He serves as the editor-in-chief for the service and curates all its programmes that showcase ways to make a sustainable economy to benefit people and the planet.

The innovations featured in the programme include recycling coffee, reseeding rainforests, and refining solar energy, as well as revitalising cities and remodelling fashion. For each film, RE:TV collaborated with local crews and international partners to champion inspiring solutions from around the world and highlight the work of projects in Asia, Africa, North America, and Europe.

In a short video clip for "The Time to Act is Now" film, the heir apparent said in a direct appeal that we must act now as we are running out of time. "I've spent a lot of my lifetime trying to engage people and businesses with the issues and solutions of the climate crisis. RE:TV was therefore set up with the aim of capturing the will and imagination of humanity and champion the most inspiring solutions for sustainability from around the world," he said about his initiative.

His new venture with Amazon Prime will bring RE:TV to the platform in time for this year's New York Climate Week. The royal said about their deal, "I hope that with this partnership with Prime Video, we can bring these inspiring innovations and ideas to a wider audience and demonstrate together what is possible in the pursuit of a sustainable future."

In addition to Amazon Prime, Prince Charles has also signed a deal to broadcast the programme on online streaming platform Waterbear, which is especially dedicated to environmental and natural programming, reports Royal Central.