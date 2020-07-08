Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been famously touted as the first celebrities to be found positive for COVID-19 illness, and since their recovery, the couple has been requesting their fans to take the necessary precautions against the respiratory disease.

In the latest, Tom Hanks expressed his disappointment with those Americans who are not "doing their part" to battle novel coronavirus. During a live interview with Today on Tuesday, the 63-year-old said: "I don't know how common sense has somehow been put into question in regards to this."

â€œThe idea of doing oneâ€™s part should be so simple: wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands. That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, your society as a whole.â€ -@tomhanks pic.twitter.com/N7JDFrk2KH July 7, 2020

The Oscar-winner requested his fans to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus. Discussing the indifference some people are showing amidst the global pandemic, Hanks told host Hoda Kotb: "What has lingered here is this societal question of doing our part. The idea of doing one's part though should be so simple. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands."

The "Forrest Gump" actor, who was tested positive for the virus in early March while in Australia with wife Rita, said it remains a "mystery" to him that "such a small thing" like helping others "has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all."

"I think a huge majority of Americans get it," Hanks said about taking precautions for the virus, adding that "there is a darkness on the edge of town here, folks."

"Let's not confuse the fact, it's killing people. You can say, 'Well, traffic accidents kill a lot of people too.' But traffic accidents happen because a lot of drivers aren't doing their part...I don't know how common sense has somehow been put in question in regards to this," the actor exclaimed.

Hanks had previously also blasted those who are refusing to follow basic precautionary measures. During a press conference to promote his new World War II movie "Greyhound," which will be released this week on VOD, the father-of-four said: "Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you."