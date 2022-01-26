Netflix is hiring a team to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle produce content under the multi-million pound deal which the couple signed in September 2020. To date, they haven't been able to deliver any project under it.

The streaming giant, which is preparing for a tough phase as its stock tumbled more than 20 percent on Friday amid warnings that subscriber growth would slow substantially in early 2022, has decided to take charge of Harry and Meghan's projects after seeing no content in the past 16 months. In an advert placed on Instagram, the OTT service said it is seeking a production designer for the Sussexes' streaming debut, "Pearl."

The animated show executive produced by the Duchess of Sussex will tell the story of a young girl who is inspired by influential women in history. Sir Elton John's husband David Furnish and star documentary maker Liz Garbus are also working on the project alongside Meghan.

Netflix, which signed the couple for £120million, said in its ad that they have a requirement for a person who "will help to develop, create and support the aesthetic vision of the executive producer team" of the show.

Apart from "Pearl," the couple's production house Archewell Productions has announced another project for Netflix. "Heart of Invictus," a docu-series executive produced by Prince Harry, will showcase powerful stories of resilience and hope from competitors on their journey to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

The couple had also sparked speculations of working on a documentary for Netflix after a camera team was seen recording their visits in New York.

Their deal with Netflix is one of the first projects they signed after quitting as working royals and relocating to the United States. They had also signed an £18 million deal with Spotify under which they released a holiday special podcast in December 2020.

However, the audio streaming giant also recently posted an advert for a host of in-house producers to help the couple who haven't produced any podcast for the platform in over a year.