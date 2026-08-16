'Star Wars' fans have been given their first major look at 'Ahsoka' Season 2, with the new trailer confirming that Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker in fresh Clone Wars flashbacks.

The footage teases Anakin training a young Ahsoka, new scenes from their time as master and apprentice and Grand Admiral Thrawn's plans to wage war against the New Republic.

The second season is set to be considerably larger in scope than the first. The story will stretch across two galaxies and bring together characters from 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', 'Star Wars Rebels' and the main live-action 'Star Wars' universe.

Hayden Christensen Returns as Anakin

Christensen's return is one of the biggest reveals in the 'Ahsoka' Season 2 trailer. The actor will reprise his role as Anakin, with the footage appearing to show him in multiple forms.

One sequence takes audiences back to the Clone Wars, with Christensen portraying the younger Jedi as he trains Ahsoka, played in her younger years by Ariana Greenblatt.

The flashbacks are significant because Ahsoka's relationship with Anakin was central to her development as a Jedi. Their story was originally explored extensively in the animated 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars', where Anakin served as Ahsoka's master.

The new season therefore has an opportunity to revisit their relationship in live action while adding material that was never previously shown. Christensen will also appear as the older Anakin who has continued communicating with Ahsoka beyond death.

Lucasfilm's official trailer announcement confirms that Anakin continues to advise and challenge his former apprentice, asking her to confront whether she truly considers herself a Jedi.

Clone Wars Flashbacks Shape Ahsoka's Story

The Clone Wars material appears to be one of Season 2's main additions. The trailer opens with a younger Ahsoka alongside Anakin, reinforcing the idea that the season will keep exploring the memories and experiences that shaped her.

Costumes and production displays shown at D23 have also pointed toward further Clone Wars-era sequences involving the pair.

This continues an approach used during the first season, when 'Ahsoka' travelled into the World Between Worlds and revisited key moments from her past. Rather than serving only as nostalgia, the flashbacks could help explain Ahsoka's present-day decisions as she faces another threat to the galaxy.

Thrawn's War Against the New Republic

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While Anakin's return is likely to draw much of the attention, Grand Admiral Thrawn remains the central threat of the present-day storyline.

The trailer shows Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn announcing his return and declaring war against the Rebel Alliance as he seeks to rebuild the Empire's power.

Season 1 ended with Thrawn and Ezra Bridger returning to the main galaxy, while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren were stranded on Peridea. Season 2 will continue both storylines as the characters deal with the consequences of Thrawn's return.

The new footage points to a larger conflict involving the New Republic, Imperial remnants and the forces operating beyond the known galaxy.

New Actor Takes Over as Baylan Skoll

The season will also introduce Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll. McCann is taking over the role following the death of Ray Stevenson, who portrayed Baylan in Season 1. The character's storyline remains linked to the Mortis mythology introduced through 'The Clone Wars'.

Meanwhile, returning characters include Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka, Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine, Eman Esfandi's Ezra, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla and Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn. The new season is also expected to introduce additional characters possibly connected to the Nightsisters, who made their live-action debut in the first season.

When Does 'Ahsoka' Season 2 Premiere?

The second season of 'Ahsoka' is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on 20 January 2027. With Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin, Clone Wars flashbacks, Thrawn's growing threat and the continuation of the Peridea storyline, Season 2 is set to deepen the connection between 'The Clone Wars', 'Rebels' and the modern live-action 'Star Wars' saga.

For longtime fans, it may be Anakin and Ahsoka's reunion that proves most important. Their unfinished story remains one of the emotional foundations of Ahsoka's character, and the new season appears ready to explore it again.