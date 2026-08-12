'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' remains on course to return in the first half of 2027, with Season 2 edging closer to its expected premiere despite earlier filming delays. Showrunner Ira Parker has confirmed that HBO's 'Game of Thrones' spinoff is still targeting next year, as production on the new episodes passes another key milestone.

Although an exact date has not yet been announced, the latest update suggests fans can expect Dunk and Egg back on screen in 2027 rather than facing a longer wait.

Season 2 Still on Course for 2027

The latest update comes as production continues on the six-episode second season. A recent report revealed that filming has reached a major milestone, with one of the show's principal stars completing his work on the new episodes.

That progress will come as a relief to fans after production encountered setbacks during filming in Gran Canaria, Spain. Parker previously explained that the production was affected by an unusually severe storm, which contributed to roughly a two-month delay.

Despite those problems, Parker has said that HBO's plans have not changed. In an interview published in July, the showrunner said Season 2 would 'absolutely' premiere during the first half of 2027. That means fans can now be reasonably confident that Dunk and Egg will return next year, although an exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

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When Could 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Season 2 Premiere?

HBO has officially positioned Season 2 for 2027, but the precise date remains unknown.

The first season premiered in January 2026, leading some viewers to assume that Season 2 could follow a similar schedule. However, that now appears unlikely.

HBO is preparing to launch its new 'Harry Potter' television adaptation on Christmas Day 2026, with episodes expected to run into early 2027. That schedule could make a January premiere for 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' less likely.

A spring 2027 release could therefore be more likely, although HBO has not confirmed whether February, March, April or another month will ultimately be selected. For now, the first half of 2027 is the most specific release window available.

What Will Season 2 Be About?

Season 2 will continue adapting George R.R. Martin's 'Tales of Dunk and Egg', with the story primarily based on the novella 'The Sworn Sword'.

Peter Claffey returns as Dunk, while Dexter Sol Ansell reprises his role as Egg. The new season will introduce a different group of characters as the pair continue travelling through Westeros.

The story moves away from the tournament-focused narrative of Season 1 and into a different environment. 'The Sworn Sword' takes place during a devastating drought in the Reach, where Dunk and Egg become involved in a dispute between rival noble families.

The adaptation is expected to retain the central story while potentially expanding elements of the pair's travels. The second season will also feature new cast members, including Babou Ceesay as Ser Bennis of the Brown Shield.

Why the 2027 Return Matters for 'GOT' Fans

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' represents a different kind of 'Game of Thrones' spinoff. Unlike 'House of the Dragon', which features large-scale battles, dragons and wide political conflicts, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' is a smaller-scale story centred on friendship, adventure and the lives of ordinary people in Westeros.

That more intimate approach proved popular with viewers during Season 1, and HBO renewed the series for a second season before its premiere. The renewal also established the intention to reduce the long gaps that have affected other 'Game of Thrones' productions.

Will There Be More Seasons After Season 2?

Season 2 is only the beginning if Parker gets his way. Martin's published Dunk and Egg stories provide material for a potential third season, with 'The Mystery Knight' expected to be the basis for the next chapter.

Parker has also discussed plans that could take the series beyond its initial seasons, depending on HBO's decisions and Martin's work on the source material. For now, however, the immediate priority is getting Dunk and Egg back on screen.

With production progressing and Parker confirming a first-half 2027 target, the wait is now more clearly defined.

HBO has yet to reveal the exact premiere date, but unless another major production setback occurs, 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2027, giving 'Game of Thrones' fans another journey into Westeros to look forward to.