Fans who have finished the fiery third season of 'House of the Dragon' will soon be able to revisit the latest chapter of the Targaryen civil war in a physical Complete Third Season box set, with both Blu-ray and 4K UHD editions scheduled to arrive in the UK on 30 November 2026 (1 December in the US), Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has confirmed.

The box set will be particularly appealing to collectors because it is expected to include more than the eight episodes that made up Season 3. The set will also feature an extended version of 'The House That Dragons Built', HBO's behind-the-scenes companion series exploring how the fantasy epic was created.

When Will the 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Box Set Be Released?

According to current physical-media listings, the Complete Third Season box set is scheduled to arrive in the UK on 30 November 2026, one day earlier than the US. The release is planned for both 4K UHD and standard Blu-ray, giving fans the option of upgrading their collection to the higher-resolution format.

The November release comes just a few months after Season 3's June premiere and follows the season's August finale, which brought the First Battle of Tumbleton to the screen.

For collectors, the timing also means the complete season will arrive well ahead of Christmas, potentially making the box set one of the notable fantasy home-entertainment releases of the holiday period.

What's Included in the Complete Third Season?

The central attraction will be all eight episodes of Season 3, which took the Dance of the Dragons into increasingly bloody territory. The season featured major developments involving Rhaenyra Targaryen, Aegon II, Aemond Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen and the competing Black and Green factions.

The finale culminated in the First Battle of Tumbleton, while leaving several major questions hanging over the final season.

However, one of the key inclusions is the extended edition of 'The House That Dragons Built'. The companion series provides a behind-the-scenes look at the production of 'House of the Dragon', including the filmmaking, performances, costumes, visual effects and the practical and digital work required to recreate Westeros.

HBO Max currently lists Season 3 of 'The House That Dragons Built' as an official companion series. The physical release is therefore designed to offer fans more than a straightforward collection of episodes.

Why the Extended Extras Matter for Fans

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The behind-the-scenes material could be valuable after a season as visually ambitious as Season 3. The latest run included large-scale dragon sequences, major battles and complex visual-effects work.

The Tumbleton storyline alone required the production to depict armies, destruction and dragonfire on a large scale.

An extended 'House That Dragons Built' allows viewers to see how those sequences were constructed and how the cast and crew approached the more demanding production.

Season 3 Sets up the Final Chapter

The box set arrives at a notable point in the franchise because Season 3 is not the end of the story. HBO has confirmed that 'House of the Dragon' will return for a fourth and final season, with the concluding chapter currently expected in 2028.

That makes the Season 3 set a chance for viewers to revisit the events that established the final phase of the Dance of the Dragons.

Among the biggest unresolved questions are the fates of Daeron Targaryen and Tessarion, the consequences of Rhaenyra's increasingly authoritarian rule and the developing conflict between Aegon and Aemond. Book readers are also expecting to see the Battle Above the Gods Eye in 2028.

For collectors and 'Game of Thrones' fans, 30 November is a date worth marking. With eight episodes, 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions, and extended behind-the-scenes material, the 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Complete Box Set offers more than a way to rewatch the latest season.