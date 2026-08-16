The highly anticipated second season of Heated Rivalry is officially in production, with the new episodes set to draw heavily from The Long Game, Rachel Reid's sequel to Shane and Ilya's original story. Filming began in August 2026, with a spring 2027 premiere window targeted.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are back as hockey's most compelling secret couple, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, continuing a relationship that has already unfolded across years of secrecy. The first season captivated audiences by charting the turbulent, closeted relationship between two rival professional hockey stars. Now, Season 2 shifts gears entirely.

Instead of asking whether Shane and Ilya can be together, the narrative wrestles with a more complicated question: what does it actually take to build a future when you have spent years hiding?

The Long Game Brings New Pressure to Shane and Ilya

The second season primarily draws from The Long Game, the sixth book in Rachel Reid's Game Changers series, which follows Shane and Ilya several years after the events that defined their early relationship. Elements of Reid's fifth novel, Role Model, will also feature in the season.

The story finds the couple still together but facing a different kind of challenge now that secrecy has become a weight rather than a shield.

Ilya, for his part, is more comfortable with the possibility of going public. Shane, however, remains deeply concerned about how coming out could affect his standing as a professional hockey player. This tension forms the emotional core of the new season, pushing both characters into territory that feels less like the beginning of a romance and more like a reckoning.

Read more Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Here's What Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' Fans Can Expect Heated Rivalry Season 2 Update: Here's What Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams' Fans Can Expect

Their careers, public images, communication styles and emotional differences are all expected to play important roles as the story unfolds. It is a significant shift from the first season's focus on whether they could even be together, and it gives the show a chance to explore something rarer on television: what happens after the happy ending.

Jacob Tierney returns as creator and showrunner, and the amount of material being filmed has already sparked speculation about the show's future. Actor Dylan Walsh recently suggested 12 episodes could be filmed, although Tierney has previously expressed a preference for six-episode seasons.

It remains unclear whether that means an expanded second season or material being produced for more than one instalment.

Heated Rivalry Season 2 Cast Expands with New Characters

Alongside Williams and Storrie, the Season 2 cast includes several notable additions. Charlie Gillespie joins as Troy Barrett, a troubled hockey player whose story brings him to Ilya's Ottawa Centaurs, while Justice Smith plays Harris Drover, the Centaurs' social media manager.

Their relationship, drawn from Reid's Role Model, runs parallel to Shane and Ilya's story and adds another layer to the show's expanding world.

Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees and Priyanka round out the new lineup, with their casting now confirmed as production gets underway. Several familiar faces from the first season are also expected to return.

François Arnaud played Scott Hunter in Season 1, alongside Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady. Sky lists both among the established cast connected to the series. The casting choices confirm the show is leaning into the broader Game Changers universe rather than sticking strictly to Shane and Ilya's corner of it. That could be a risk, but it could also give the series the room it needs to grow.

When Will Heated Rivalry Season 2 Release?

Heated Rivalry Season 2 is expected to premiere in spring 2027, with April previously suggested as a possible target. However, an exact release date has not yet been announced. Production officially began in August 2026, with Williams and Storrie was spotted in Toronto and will be returning as the central couple

For UK viewers, the season is confirmed to return to Sky and streaming service NOW in 2027. Sky has not yet announced an exact UK premiere date.

One thing is clear, this is not simply a story about whether love can survive in the spotlight. It is about whether love can survive when the spotlight becomes part of the problem. And that is a much harder question to answer.