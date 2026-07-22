'Star Wars' fans no longer have to wait to bring Din Djarin and Grogu home, with The Mandalorian and Grogu now available to watch at home in the UK on digital platforms after its theatrical run. However, while the new 'Star Wars' film has landed on streaming storefronts, it is still not included with a Disney+ subscription.

For viewers in the UK, that distinction matters. The film is available to rent or buy digitally, but anyone hoping to find it as part of their Disney+ library will not see it there yet.

Where To Watch The Mandalorian and Grogu in the UK

UK fans can currently buy or rent The Mandalorian and Grogu through premium video-on-demand, including services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, Google TV and YouTube Movies where available, and Rakuten TV where it is offered.

The title is being sold as a digital purchase or limited-time rental, so viewers who missed its cinema run, or who want to rewatch it, do not need to wait for a subscription streaming release if they want to see it immediately.

Is it on Disney+ UK?

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For now, it is not. Despite originating from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian, the feature film has not yet been added to Disney+ in the UK or in other territories.

Disney has not announced an official Disney+ release date. The expectation, based on the studio's recent handling of theatrical titles, is that it will arrive on the platform several months after its digital release, but that has not been confirmed.

Until then, purchasing or renting the film is the only way to watch it at home.

While waiting for it to be added to the subscription service, fans can still stream all episodes of The Mandalorian and related series The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka on Disney+.

What Is The Mandalorian and Grogu About?

Directed by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau, the film continues the story of bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young Force-sensitive companion, Grogu, following the events of the television series.

Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the New Republic recruits Din Djarin for a mission to rescue Rotta the Hutt, son of Jabba the Hutt. In return, Din and Grogu hope to gain intelligence that could help eliminate the remaining Imperial warlords threatening the galaxy.

During the mission, they encounter new allies, dangerous enemies and familiar characters from across the 'Star Wars' universe.

Although the film serves as a continuation of the Disney+ series, Favreau has said it was also designed to be accessible for newcomers who may not have watched the earlier episodes.

The cast combines returning characters with new arrivals. Pedro Pascal reprises his role as Din Djarin, while Sigourney Weaver joins the franchise as Colonel Ward.

Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Hutt. Co-writer Dave Filoni and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee appear as Trapper Wolf and Carson Teva, New Republic X-Wing pilots who previously crossed paths with Din and Grogu in the series. Martin Scorsese appears as an Ardennian fry cook named Hugo Durant.

Favreau directs, with Filoni serving as co-writer and producer, continuing the creative partnership that helped establish The Mandalorian as one of Disney+'s most prominent original series.

For now, UK audiences who want to watch The Mandalorian and Grogu at home will need to rent or purchase the digital version.

Disney has confirmed that a physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD release will follow, and a Disney+ streaming debut is expected later in 2026, although a specific date has not yet been announced.