Lucasfilm has cancelled a planned Star Wars movie that was being developed by Wonka writer Simon Farnaby and director Paul King, after the filmmakers struggled to make their unusual concept work within the franchise.

The project centred on a robot rather than established Star Wars characters, but Disney has now given the idea a possible second life as a separate science-fiction film.

Why Lucasfilm Cancelled the 'Star Wars' Movie

Farnaby revealed the fate of the abandoned Star Wars project in a recent interview with Variety, explaining that he and King had previously been approached by Disney and Lucasfilm to develop a new film for the franchise.

The concept was deliberately different from the familiar Star Wars stories, as it focused on a robot and did not feature any of the franchise's key characters.

Farnaby suggested that this became a major obstacle in turning the idea into a suitable Star Wars movie.

'They were like, we really need it to be a Star Wars movie, which is probably why it didn't get turned into a Star Wars movie!' Farnaby told Variety. 'But we never really nailed it.'

The comments offer an insight into why the project ultimately failed to move forward, although Farnaby did not provide a specific date for when Lucasfilm cancelled the movie.

Disney Is Reworking the Scrapped 'Star Wars' Idea

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The unusual Star Wars movie may not be completely dead, however. According to Farnaby, Disney suggested that the filmmakers could transform the concept into a standalone science-fiction project instead.

'[Disney] basically said, "it's not right for Star Wars, but do you want to rework it as a sci-fi film?" So we're working on that now,' he said.

That means the robot-focused idea could eventually reach audiences outside the Star Wars universe. Farnaby and King ultimately moved on from the project and worked together on Wonka, which was released in 2023.

The development also separates the abandoned Star Wars movie from the filmmakers' current work, with the original concept now being explored in a different form.

Lucasfilm Faces Another 'Star Wars' Setback

The cancellation comes as the future of the Star Wars franchise continues to attract scrutiny following years of delayed films and changes to its wider slate.

Lucasfilm has also undergone a major leadership transition, with Kathleen Kennedy leaving her position as franchise chief earlier this year and Dave Filoni succeeding her as the studio's former chief creative officer.

Farnaby's revelation adds another cancelled Star Wars movie to a franchise that has faced considerable uncertainty over its theatrical future.

'The Mandalorian and Grogu' Struggles at the Box Office

The latest Star Wars film, The Mandalorian and Grogu, has also faced a difficult reception at the box office.

The film opened with approximately $82 million (around £60.8 million) domestically over its first three days, making it the lowest domestic opening weekend for a Star Wars film, according to the information available.

The film also received a two-star review from The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey, who questioned whether the franchise could continue to revive itself theatrically.

What's Next for 'Star Wars' Franchise

Despite the setbacks, Lucasfilm's plans for Star Wars remain active. The current line-up includes the second season of Ahsoka, expected in early 2027, as well as Shawn Levy's Starfighter, starring Ryan Gosling and scheduled for release in May 2027.

The cancelled robot-focused Star Wars movie will not be part of that line-up, but its underlying concept could still survive if Farnaby and King successfully develop it into a standalone science-fiction film.