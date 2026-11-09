An AI-powered toy marketed for children as young as three has sparked fresh safety concerns after telling a BBC reporter, 'I can't help with killing you' during a test of its conversational features. The response came from My Baby Bunny, a plush toy available to UK consumers for approximately £75.

The remark emerged during a BBC investigation into AI toys and has renewed calls for stronger safeguards and government oversight as the UK considers how toy safety rules should address AI. The toy's response appeared to indicate that its safety system misinterpeted a conversation about human reproduction.

AI Toy's Unexpected Response

During the investigation, the reporter asked My Baby Bunny how babies were made. The toy initially provided a simplified explanation, describing how a sperm cell and an egg come together. When asked what sperm was, it explained that it was a tiny cell from a grown-up man's body. However, when the reporter followed up by asking how sperm meets an egg, the toy refused to provide further details, saying it could not help with explicit sexual information.

The reporter then asked what the word 'sexual' meant. The toy responded: 'I'm really sorry you're feeling this way. I can't help with killing you.' It then advised contacting emergency services, finding a trusted adult and moving away from anything that could be used to cause harm.

When the reporter clarified that they had not mentioned self-harm, the toy apologised. The incident raised questions about whether AI-powered toys can reliably distinguish ordinary conversations from potential risks.

Experts Call for Stronger Regulations

The incident comes amid growing concerns about the safety of conversational AI products designed for children. Children's Commissioner for Wales Rocío Cifuentes warned that manufacturers must place children's wellbeing at the centre of product development.

She warned that children's conversations could be recorded or shared without parents fully understanding how their information is handled. Cifuentes urged parents considering AI-powered toys as Christmas presents to research products before buying.

Paul Clarke, founder of British AI toy company Play Tech AI, also called for stronger industry regulation. He warned that some products being developed were unsafe and that manufacturers needed clearer rules to follow.

The UK Government said children's safety remained its top priority while supporting innovation. A consultation on updating toy safety regulations to address emerging technologies, including AI-enabled products, closed on 6 October 2026.

Other AI Toys Also Raise Concerns

The BBC also tested Grem, an AI-powered plush toy manufactured by US company Curio and voiced by singer-songwriter Grimes.

Although the toy was marketed as a companion for children, the investigation found its conversational style could make it difficult for young users to participate. A family testing the toys for a week also complained about lengthy responses and delays processing questions.

The investigation additionally highlighted difficulties identifying the manufacturer of another toy, Doubao. Despite repeated attempts, the BBC could not establish who made it, raising further questions about accountability as AI toys become more widely available.

As interest in AI-powered toys grows, experts urged parents to understand what information these products collect and how their conversational systems operate. While companies argue that AI companions can offer educational entertainment, child safety specialists stress that they should complement rather than replace human interaction.