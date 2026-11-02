An AI-generated Halloween short film featuring childhood monsters has prompted emotional reactions online, with viewers reflecting on its message about domestic violence and the fear children can experience inside their own homes.

Titled MONSTERS, the short film follows three childhood monsters who discover that a little girl named Mila is no longer afraid of them. What they uncover is a different reality that has left viewers questioning who the real monsters are.

Inside the Viral AI MONSTER Film

The film features three monsters, including Pip, Morris and Gus, who traditionally hide under beds, inside wardrobes and behind curtains to frighten children.

However, they notice that Mila no longer reacts to their attempts to scare her. Suspecting that her tablet might be the reason, they investigate what has captured her attention, only to discover that she is watching a harmless cartoon featuring ponies and a hedgehog.

Their curiosity eventually leads them to investigate during the daytime, when they witness Mila's mother telling her to go to her room. Shouting and the sound of objects breaking can then be heard coming from the kitchen.

The monsters realise that Mila is dealing with something far more frightening than the creatures she once feared in the dark.

The story turns the traditional Halloween concept on its head, highlighting how a child's home can become a source of fear rather than a place of safety.

The issue highlighted in the film reflects a wider global concern. According to UNICEF's Data Brief on Violence against Children at Home, published in November 2025, one in four children worldwide – around 610 million – lived with mothers who had experienced intimate partner violence in the previous year.

The report also noted that children can be harmed by exposure to violence between caregivers, even when they are not directly subjected to abuse themselves.

Viewers Share Powerful Reactions

The film's unexpected message has resonated with social-media users, with some admitting that its portrayal of childhood fears brought them to tears.

'Man, that made me cry, bro!!' one viewer wrote.

The comment reflects how the film contrasts the imaginary fears associated with childhood with the frightening experiences some children face in their everyday lives.

Another viewer expressed anger towards the adult involved in the household incident, writing: 'The monsters should've gotten the dad.'

Debate Over 'True Monsters' in the Home

The film also prompted discussions about domestic violence and the impact of violence in the home on children.

'Ah yes. The true monster. Men.' one commenter wrote.

Another pushed back against the generalisation, arguing that the story was about an abusive individual rather than men as a whole.

The commenter added: 'If your child is more afraid of you than of their monsters, it's time to take a long, hard look at yourself.'

AI Filmmaking Choice Divides Opinion

While many viewers connected with the story, others questioned the decision to use artificial intelligence to produce the film.

'Shame they used AI for the whole thing,' one user commented.

However, another defended the creative approach, arguing that the message mattered more than the technology behind it.

Who Is Behind the AI Short MONSTERS?

MONSTERS was made by AI filmmaker Simon Meyer and PROMPTR in collaboration with NO MORE, a global initiative focused on ending domestic and sexual violence.

The Halloween-themed production was made using Kling AI 4.0, with the technology helping bring its imaginary characters and unsettling storyline to life.

Through its unusual take on childhood monsters, the short film has prompted viewers to consider a sobering reality: for some children, the things they fear most are not hiding under their beds but are happening inside their own homes.