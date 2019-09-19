Alec Baldwin and his yoga instructor wife Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child together. Hilaria took to Instagram to share the good news. She had suffered a recent miscarriage during spring.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old shared an ultrasound report video of a "beating heartbeat" and wrote that "It is still very early ... but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," followed by a yellow love emoji.

She added that the strong heartbeat made her very happy after their terrible loss this spring. The mother-of-four said she was excited to share the news of her pregnancy, and admitted that she is in the initial stage of nausea. Hilaria made a humble request to paparazzi to give her some privacy as she wanted to spend a peaceful time during her pregnancy.

Alec Baldwin also shared the same video and wrote on his Instagram account, "Well, I am delighted to say, 'Uno mas Baldwinito,' " he also wrote, "God is Good."

The couple is already blessed with four beautiful children- six-year-old Carmen Gabriela, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo Ángel Charles, three and 16-month-old Romeo Alejandro David. The family was very happy to welcome the new member.

Hilaria Baldwin confirmed that she has had a miscarriage. Her unborn child had no heartbeat and the ultrasound showed that the rate of the heartbeat was slower than normal, Entertainment Weekly reported in April. She was upset after the incident but used the opportunity to share her experience with similar such mothers and directed her life to positive energy.

The actor's wife revealed about her little chat with her daughter Carmen Gabriela. The little one wanted to have a little sister "She's like, 'No, you don't understand, Mommy. It's going to be a girl.' I was like, 'No, I promise. I promise you it's a boy.' "

She told People even after having an elder sister Ireland, from Alec Baldwin's first marriage, Gabriela wanted another sister. Even Alec confirmed on the Ellen Show show in February that his wife wanted one more girl.