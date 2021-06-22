Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Lindsay Shookus' birthday party in the Hamptons over the weekend, prompting questions about the status of their relationship.

The former MLB player was among the guests at the party held on Saturday. In a video obtained by Page Six, the father-of-two can be seen seated beside the "Saturday Night Live" producer with a group of people.

Rodriguez is seen wearing an all-white ensemble looking distracted at something on his phone. Seated beside him is Shookus, who is dressed in a black and white patterned skirt and black halter top. They appear to be in an intimate backyard setting, gathered in a circle as Josh Beckerman, known as the "Foodie Magician," entertains them with a magic routine.

Beckerman first shared the video on his Instagram Stories along with a greeting for the birthday celebrant. He wrote, "Happy bday @shookushookus!" Blind-items Instagram account @deuxmoi later shared the clip.

The timing of the pair's hangout raised questions because of their interconnected dating history. The 41-year-old Shookus dated Ben Affleck on and off from 2017 to 2019. They reportedly split because of their busy schedules, but they still have a "lot of love for each other."

Meanwhile, 45-year-old Rodriguez was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez since 2017. They were engaged for two years before they broke up in mid-April, allegedly because he cheated on the singer. "The Hustlers" star has now moved on and rekindled her romance with Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged in 2002.

As for Shookus and Rodriguez, they reportedly share a platonic relationship and nothing more. A representative for the retired New York Yankees player told the publication that they "have been friends for 15 years." "There is absolutely zero there" from the party to suggest otherwise.

This is also not the first time that they had spent time together. They were snapped having dinner alongside "SNL" cast members back in December 2019 ahead of Lopez's hosting gig for the show.

As for his relationship with Lopez, a source claimed that Rodriguez has come to terms with the fact that they will not be reconciling. He initially planned on working things out with her, but the singer obviously has other plans as she is now dating Affleck.