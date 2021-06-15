Alex Rodriguez has apparently been reconnecting with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis following his split from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez.

The singer is apparently not the only one spending time with an ex. While she has been going out on PDA-filled dates with Ben Affleck, Rodriguez has also reunited with the mother of his kids. The retired Major League Baseball player took to his Instagram Stories over the weekend to share that he and his ex-wife teamed up and completed a 54-day fitness challenge.

The 45-year-old athlete shared a photo of Scurtis putting ice on a leg injury. He captioned the picture, "Cynthia is a world-class mommy to our girls...wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL."

Rodriguez also posted a series of photos to announce the end of their fitness challenge. He shared selfies taken with other participants and two of the pictures showed him with his arm around his ex-wife.

"54D - That's a wrap. Today I completed a nine-week journey with 22 of my classmates. I couldn't be more proud. We took on this challenge together - with family, with @ARodCorp team members and friends," he wrote.

"Liz, Ashleigh, Amanda, JoJo, Cynthia, and Angel all crushed it, too. The numbers are impressive but what it does for your mind and soul is priceless. The real transformation happens in your heart, in your soul, and in your spirit. The experience bonded us and made us better as a team," he continued.

This journey reminded me of the power of honoring your commitments and staying disciplined and determined. It was grueling and a difficult commitment to keep, basically every day for 6 weeks.



The former New York Yankees player said the journey reminded him of "the power of honouring your commitments and staying disciplined and determined." He admitted that it was a "grueling and a difficult commitment to keep, basically every day for 6 weeks." He was tempted to quit but motivated himself to "Keep going. Keep moving forward."

Rodriguez and Scurtis were married from 2002 to 2008. They share two daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. He and Lopez called off their engagement in April after four years together. In a joint statement to confirm their split, they said they will "continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects." They also wished the best for one another's children.