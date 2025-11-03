Auburn University has sacked head coach Hugh Freeze after a disastrous start to the 2025 season and growing unrest among fans, ending his turbulent three-year tenure on the Plains.

The announcement came on Sunday, with Athletics Director John Cohen confirming that defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin will take over as interim head coach for the remainder of the campaign.

Freeze's dismissal follows a 10-3 home defeat to Kentucky that left Auburn 4-5 overall and with just one win in the Southeastern Conference.

Cohen Confirms Change in Leadership

In an official statement, Cohen said: 'I have informed Coach Freeze of my decision to make a change in leadership with the Auburn Football programme. Coach Freeze is a man of integrity, and we are appreciative of his investment in Auburn and his relentless work over the last three years in bolstering our roster.

'Our expectations for Auburn Football are to annually compete for championships and the search for the next leader of Auburn Football begins immediately.'

The move marks the third coaching change in less than a decade for Auburn, which has struggled to reclaim its former dominance in the SEC.

Fan Revolt and Mounting Pressure

The tipping point came on Saturday when furious fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium chanted 'Fire Hugh' after the Tigers' third straight loss. The chants quickly went viral on social media, amplifying criticism of Freeze's stagnant offence and questionable play-calling.

The defeat to Kentucky was a new low in a season already plagued by inconsistency, with Auburn managing just 241 total yards and failing to reach the end zone. Within 24 hours, university officials had decided to move on.

Freeze's sacking comes with a hefty price tag. Under the terms of his six-year contract signed in November 2022, the university owes him roughly $15.8 million (£12 million) in buy-out compensation. The deal reportedly includes no offset clause, meaning he will receive the full amount even if he accepts another coaching position.

Freeze's Emotional Farewell

Shortly after the announcement, Freeze issued a heartfelt message to the Auburn community, expressing gratitude and pride for his time leading the Tigers.

'As I reflect on my time here at Auburn, I'm filled with gratitude and humility,' Freeze wrote. 'Serving as the head football coach at this incredible university has been one of the greatest honours of my career. From the moment I arrived on The Plains, I felt the warmth, passion and unwavering support that make Auburn truly special.'

He continued: 'This community is built on tradition, integrity and a deep love for one another. Whether it was the roar of Jordan-Hare Stadium on a Saturday night or quiet moments walking through campus, I've been reminded time and again what it means to be part of the Auburn Family.

'To our players, thank you for your heart and belief in the process. To our staff, thank you for your tireless work. And to our fans, your passion fuels us. I humbly ask you to continue supporting these student-athletes as they finish the season strong under Coach Durkin's leadership.'

Freeze ended his statement with the university's rallying cry: 'War Eagle and God bless.'

What Comes Next

Cohen has already begun the search for Freeze's replacement, with several potential candidates expected to be considered in the coming weeks. The leadership transition is likely to impact Auburn's 2026 recruiting class, as high school prospects reassess their commitments.

Freeze, who revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, has not commented further on his next steps. His departure marks another major shake-up in the SEC as Auburn once again looks to rebuild a fallen powerhouse.